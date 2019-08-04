Sisters are amazing, and I'm not just saying that because I am one (although my brother would agree... right? Right?). There's something about having a female sib that can't quite be duplicated in any other relationship. With National Sister's Day coming up, this is the perfect time to post a great quote about sisters on your social media feed or share with your fave sis directly, because you really can't imagine what life would be like without her.

National Sister's Day 2019 falls on August 4, affirmed the National Day Calendar (which keeps track of all the major and minor official holidays). Although the day is a fairly recent addition to the calendar — earliest estimates put the origin year at 2012 — it's still no less a welcome one. Just as we honor moms in May, dads in June, and grandparents in September, sisters now get their due during a month which doesn't have much else going on in it. (For once, sisters don't have to compete for attention with anyone else!)

Here are 20 of the best attributable quotes about sisters and sisterhood that sum up the loving, sometimes contentious and frustrating, but always eternal bond between these special siblings. Share them with your own sister(s), or post it on your Insta feed to show all your friends how glad you are to be among this wonderful group. Your mom will be proud, too.

1. "A sister is a part of childhood that can never be lost." - Marion Garretty This quote perfectly explains the importance of having a sibling. Sisters share family memories with you that even a best friend can't claim.

2. "Sisters are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring – quite often the hard way." – Pamela Dugdale Shutterstock It's not always easy having a sister, but even a mean sis can show you why it's better to be compassionate. Sure her delivery can be a little harsh, but deep down, she means well.

3. "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there." — Amy Li Break up with or ghost a friend, and that's the end of it. But sisters are always connected to us during the good, the mundane, and especially the toughest times.

4. "You can kid the world. But not your sister." — Charlotte Gray Sisters can be the best lie detectors in the world. We learn early on not to try putting anything past them. Not if we don't want them running to Mom, that is.

5. "We’re sisters. We need no good reason to fight, even though we have plenty of them." — Ken Wheaton Broken toys, borrowed makeup, rude names, photobombs, diary and blog snooping... really, the list of reasons goes on and on. But fighting for no reason at all? That works, too.

6. "Sisters never quite forgive each other for what happened when they were 5.” — Pam Brown Here's the quote to use if your sister reminds you every Christmas about the year you opened all her gifts the night before. But someone had to do it, right?

7. "We’ll always fight, but we’ll always make up as well. That’s what sisters do: we argue, we point out each other’s frailties, mistakes, and bad judgment, we flash the insecurities we’ve had since childhood, and then we come back together. Until the next time." — Lisa See The great thing about sisters is that there's very little that can't be forgiven between them. You may fight like cats and dogs, but in the end, you end up purring and sitting together peacefully.

8. "She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she’s the reason you wish you were an only child." — Barbara Alpert Sisters wear many hats, and this quote covers only a fraction of them. Use this caption with a picture of the two of you caught raiding the cookie jar or Mom's closet.

9. “I am still the center sister. But I see it differently now. There has to be a middle. Without it, nothing can truly be whole. Because it is not just the space between, but also what holds everything together.” ― Sarah Dessen, Just Listen Shutterstock Are you a middle sister? This quote just begs for you to post it to show what an important role you hold in your family. And even if your siblings won't admit that this is true — because, pride — there's no question that they don't know it.

10. "Try not to stab your sister, whatever the provocation.” ― George R. R. Martin If you and your sister never missed an episode of Game of Thrones, is there any question that you need to post this on National Sisters Day?

11. “A sister is a dearest friend, a closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.” ― Debasish Mridha The dictionary really should be updated to include this quote as the definition of a sister. The only type of person who would be skeptical of this quote is one that doesn't have a sister.

12. "I could never love anyone as I love my sisters." - Louisa May Alcott Alcott based her book Little Women on her experiences with her own three sisters. Talk about an expert in sisterhood!

13. “I know my sister like I know my own mind/You will never find anyone as trusting or as kind.” ― Lin-Manuel Miranda Shutterstock Sisters who love Broadway musicals will want to post this quote from Hamilton. Especially if, like Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy Schuyler, they're always "looking for a mind at work."

14. “A woman without her sister is like a bird without her wings.” ― Moosa Rahat This would make a poignant post for a woman who has known the utterly heart-ripping experience of losing a sister, or if you really want to drive the message home how close the two of you are.

15. “You're not my best friend. You're my sister, and that's more.” ― Jenny Han As close as even our best-best-best BFFs are, there's a depth to being a sister that can't be matched.

16. “Funny, isn’t it? I’ve known every love possible, but as the years stretched out, the love I longed for the most is the one I shared with my sister.” ― Josephine Angelini The indescribable love we feel for our sisters is illustrated here. This is a good quote to go along with a throwback picture of a sweet sisterly hug.

17. “You are blood. You are sisters. No man can break that bond.” ― Kim Boykin Boyfriends, guy friends, husbands, and partners are wonderful, but the connection we share with them is a totally different one from the one we have with our sisters. And if your S.O. is smart, they won't even try to interfere with a sister bond.

18. "Sisters, sisters, never were there such devoted sisters... All kinds of weather, we stick together, the same in the rain or sun. Two different faces, but in tight places, we think and act as one." - Irving Berlin If you never miss a viewing of White Christmas every December, you have no choice but to use these lyrics from the unforgettable duet between Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. (Oh, those feather fans!)

19. "Acquaintances were always on their best behavior, but sisters loved each other enough to say anything.” ― Lauren Weisberger If you and your sis can be brutally honest about everything and still love each other at the end of the day, here's a quote to sum up your relationship.