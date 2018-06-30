It's an interesting time to be an American. This Fourth of July will be different without crowded fireworks displays and big barbeques, but you can still celebrate your country, even if you have mixed feelings right now. Here are some patriotic Instagram captions for July 4th fun, because it wouldn't be summer without 'em.

Whether you plan on hosting a distanced picnic, watching the Macy’s fireworks from the comfort of your own home, or celebrating a day early by watching Hamilton on July 3, no celebration is too tame for a ‘gram (or you can always opt for a throwback photo). You know you'll be online anyway, scrolling for bargains (July 4th is known for some pretty stellar sales, don't forget). Throw on your cutest red, white, and blue outfit, get the sparklers ready and your beer cooler stocked with Sam Adams lager. It's time to celebrate — loud and proud, baby! And if you're still looking for some good, Insta-worthy socially-distanced ideas for celebrating this star-spangled holidays, we've got plenty of those too (same goes for red, white, and blue desserts that'll be so pretty to post).

So without further ado, here are the best patriotic captions for your stellar Fourth of July social posts. Cue the flag emojis!

1. "America, Est 1776" - Unknown G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock Do something patriotic and caption it with this truth: "America, Est 1776." You can always pull a quote from the Declaration of Independence if you’re really getting into the 1776 vibe.

2. "U.S. Slay" - Unknown Maybe you’re showcasing your patriotic face mask or red, white, and blue mani. If you and your squad are looking cute, you know what caption to use!

3. "I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show." - Taylor Swift Who better to quote on the Fourth of July than Taylor Swift, who's about as American as apple pie. Use the lyrics, "I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show," from her song, "Sparks Fly" to accompany a smoochy pic of you and your bae.

4. "Keep Calm and Sparkle On" - Unknown Grab a sparkler, snap a cute pic, and use this caption to light up Instagram.

5. "Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts" - Unknown This is one Insta caption that will have all your followers feeling the feels. Whether you post this with a picture of protestors or veterans, it’s sure to stir up emotion.

6. "Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now!" - Hamilton Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you've seen Hamilton: An American Musical on Broadway or you watch it on Disney+, this quote from the award-winning production is absolutely perfect to caption a pic of you and your friends having the time of your life: "Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now!"

7. "America, F*ck Yeah" Nothing beats quoting the classic film, Team America, and its catchphrase "America, F*&% Yeah" on America's birthday.

8. “So we raise her up every morning, take her down every night/We don’t let her touch the ground, and we fold her up right/On second thought, I do like to brag/‘Cause I’m mighty proud of the ragged old flag.” - Johnny Cash Use these song lyrics from legendary country star, and general badass, Johnny Cash to accompany a pic of you with the American flag. I kind of feel like getting my hands on some stars and stripes now!

9. "We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it." - William Faulkner If you're #resisting, then this caption from the great American writer, Faulkner, is the only way to go. This quote is especially topical and meaningful when considered alongside the current protests against police brutality.

10. "Give me liberty or give me death" - Patrick Henry Feeling a little fired up this Fourth of July? Caption a pic with this bold declaration and people will take notice.

11. "A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom." - Bob Dylan I do love me some Bob Dylan, and this prescient quote of his — "A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom" — is perfect for an impactful Instagram caption this Independence Day. I guess there is a reason he won a Nobel prize, per Inc.!

12. "Freedom lies in being bold." - Robert Frost Be bold this Fourth of July, and use an equally bold caption! Poetry always works well on Instagram, and you may as well pull from a classic like Frost.

13. "Hey yo I'm just like my country I'm young, scrappy and hungry and I'm not throwing away my shot!" - Alexander Hamilton from 'Hamilton' Hamilton quotes are going to make the likes rain this July 4. If you use this Hamilton quote to accompany a pic of you and your squad doing well... shots... you're sure to get loads of hearts.

14. "Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation." - Coretta Scott King If you show your patriotism by protesting, then quote Coretta Scott King — wife to MLK and activist in her own right — this Independence Day. It’s a great reminder that we’ve only begun to scratch the surface of the work that needs to be done.

15. "In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it." - Barack Obama Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If politics are getting you down — and you're not the only one — look to these wise and optimistic words from former President Barack Obama.

16. "One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation, evermore!" - Oliver Wendell Holmes If you're all about unity, there's only one quote to use this Fourth of July... this one from Oliver Wendell Holmes, famous Supreme Court justice.

17. "From every mountainside, let freedom ring" - Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is one of the most iconic leaders in American history. If you use this quote of his, you'll be putting your patriotism on display this Fourth of July.

18. "Independence Now and Forever" - Daniel Webster Fly that flag high and use this patriotic declaration for a super strong Insta caption.

19. "Where Liberty Dwells, There is My Country" - Benjamin Franklin I don't know why but I feel like you need to use this Insta caption if you're looking off stoically into the distance.