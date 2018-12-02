Costco isn't just for buying 5 pound blocks of cheese or enough cases of canned veggies to get you through the apocalypse — it's also a great place to get your holiday shopping done. There are so many toys from Costco that make the best holiday gifts, no matter what age group you're shopping for. And in true Costco fashion, some of them are absolutely massive and over the top. Have you been searching for a teddy bear roughly the size of an NBA player? Does your kid need enough LEGOs to build a small house? Is your toddler ready to rule the sidewalk in their very own kid-sized Jeep? Yup, Costco's got all that and so much more.

It's not all about over the top splurges, though. There's also some great value to be had at Costco, because many of their toys come in multi-packs. That can be great for starting a collection, or for splitting up among multiple kids to make your holiday shopping a little easier — so don't forget to bring your gift list in addition to your grocery list the next time you hit up the store.

Here are 20 Costco toys for all the little ones in your life this year.

1 Doll Mansion Rosewood Mansion Dollhouse $150 KidKraft Your kid's dolls will be living in the lap of luxury in this dollhouse. It features a rooftop jacuzzi, elevator, and even a tiny piano that really makes music. If I were 10 inches tall, I'd totally want to live here. SEE ON COSTCO

5 American Girl Doll WellieWishers Kendall Doll $80 American Girl American Girl's WellieWishers line is named after the cute Wellington boots each doll wears. Kendall's into drawing and inventing, so she comes with accessories that include a notepad, hammer, safety goggles, and scissors. SEE ON COSTCO

6 American Girl Baby Doll Bitty Baby 12-Piece Set $100 American Girl A Bitty Baby is a great first doll to start an American Girl collection. This one comes with extra outfits and toys in her own little suitcase. SEE ON COSTCO

7 Fingerlings Fingerlings Monkey Bar and Swing Playset $20 WowWee Fingerlings were the hands down hottest toy of 2017, and they still seem pretty high in popularity this year. At Costco you can grab the adorable monkey plus a swing set for it to play on. SEE ON COSTCO

15 Hatchimals Fabula Forest $50 Hatchimals You get three toys for the price of one with this set — it includes a Puffatoo Hatchimal and two bonus "CollEGGtibles." SEE ON COSTCO

19 Trampoline Trampoline Bundle $80 JumpSport Let them bounce out all that extra energy with this trampoline. It also comes with a DVD set to teach kids about being active. SEE ON COSTCO

20 Scooter 2-in-1 Scooter $30 Switch This scooter is adjustable so it can grow with your kids as they get taller. And an even bigger bonus — it turns into a tricycle for little ones who aren't ready for the scooter just yet. SEE ON COSTCO

21 Oversized Bear 93" Plush Bear $290 Costco Why would any child need a nearly 8 foot tall teddy bear? Well, you'll want to read the reviews to find out — they're absolutely worth it. COSTCO