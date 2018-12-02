Romper
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

20 Toys From Costco That'll Seriously Make Your Kid's 2018 Holiday

By
Share

Costco isn't just for buying 5 pound blocks of cheese or enough cases of canned veggies to get you through the apocalypse — it's also a great place to get your holiday shopping done. There are so many toys from Costco that make the best holiday gifts, no matter what age group you're shopping for. And in true Costco fashion, some of them are absolutely massive and over the top. Have you been searching for a teddy bear roughly the size of an NBA player? Does your kid need enough LEGOs to build a small house? Is your toddler ready to rule the sidewalk in their very own kid-sized Jeep? Yup, Costco's got all that and so much more.

It's not all about over the top splurges, though. There's also some great value to be had at Costco, because many of their toys come in multi-packs. That can be great for starting a collection, or for splitting up among multiple kids to make your holiday shopping a little easier — so don't forget to bring your gift list in addition to your grocery list the next time you hit up the store.

Here are 20 Costco toys for all the little ones in your life this year.

1Doll Mansion

Rosewood Mansion Dollhouse

$150

KidKraft

Your kid's dolls will be living in the lap of luxury in this dollhouse. It features a rooftop jacuzzi, elevator, and even a tiny piano that really makes music. If I were 10 inches tall, I'd totally want to live here.

2Action Figure Set

Marvel

$50

Titan Hero Series Mega Collection

The gang's all here. This 11-pack of Marvel action figures features everyone from 'Black Panther' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'Captain America'.

3Transformers Remote Control Car

Transformer Bumblebee Remote Control Car

$50

Jada Toys

With the latest 'Transformers' movie hitting theaters, Bumblebee may get a big boost in popularity.

4Play Table

My Own City Vehicle and Activity Table

$130

KidKraft

Your little one will spend hours running their planes, trains, and automobiles through this tabletop city. It also flips over to a whiteboard that kids can draw on.

5American Girl Doll

WellieWishers Kendall Doll

$80

American Girl

American Girl's WellieWishers line is named after the cute Wellington boots each doll wears. Kendall's into drawing and inventing, so she comes with accessories that include a notepad, hammer, safety goggles, and scissors.

6American Girl Baby Doll

Bitty Baby 12-Piece Set

$100

American Girl

A Bitty Baby is a great first doll to start an American Girl collection. This one comes with extra outfits and toys in her own little suitcase.

7Fingerlings

Fingerlings Monkey Bar and Swing Playset

$20

WowWee

Fingerlings were the hands down hottest toy of 2017, and they still seem pretty high in popularity this year. At Costco you can grab the adorable monkey plus a swing set for it to play on.

8My Little Pony Set

My Little Pony Magic of Everypony Collection

$35

Hasbro

The "Mane 6" are all included in this special set. There's so much pony hair to style.

9LEGO Set

Classic Bricks 1500-Piece Set

$47

LEGO

The sky's the limit with this massive LEGO set — you can make pretty much anything with 1500 bricks.

10Robotics Kit

Robotic Arm and Hexcalator Construction Kit

$40

Hexbug

They'll think they're just playing with this robotics kits, when really, they're getting a hands on education in STEM.

11Escape Room Game

Ultimate Operation Escape Room

$20

Spy Code

Escape rooms aren't just for adults. This kit lets kids get in on the fun from the comfort of home, with seven different challenges to try.

12Race Track Set

Jumbo Track Builder Stunt Bin Set

$50

Hot Wheels

This set comes with five Hot Wheels cars, and more than a hundred feet of track to race them all over the house.

13Laser Tag

Micro Blasters 4-Pack

$40

LASER X

Keep the kids entertained over the holiday break with laser tag battles. This set lets four players get in the game.

14Kids Workbench

Junior Builder Workbench

$40

Black + Decker

Your little handyman or lady will love this pint-sized workbench. it comes with more than 60 tools and accessories, including a play drill, hammer, and saw.

15Hatchimals

Fabula Forest

$50

Hatchimals

You get three toys for the price of one with this set — it includes a Puffatoo Hatchimal and two bonus "CollEGGtibles."

16Pokémon Cards

Tin Collector's Edition, 3-Pack

$30

Pokémon

Add to their Pokémon card collection with this set of three collectable tins.

17Dinosaur Toys

Dancing Dinos Set

$40

The Learning Journey

These cute little dinosaurs will bust a move on command thanks to the remote control.

18Power Wheels

Power Wheels Deluxe Jeep Wrangler

$300

Fisher-Price

Your kids will have the sweetest ride on the block with this Power Wheels Jeep. They'll cruise in style with real working lights and a radio.

19Trampoline

Trampoline Bundle

$80

JumpSport

Let them bounce out all that extra energy with this trampoline. It also comes with a DVD set to teach kids about being active.

20Scooter

2-in-1 Scooter

$30

Switch

This scooter is adjustable so it can grow with your kids as they get taller. And an even bigger bonus — it turns into a tricycle for little ones who aren't ready for the scooter just yet.

21Oversized Bear

93" Plush Bear

$290

Costco

Why would any child need a nearly 8 foot tall teddy bear? Well, you'll want to read the reviews to find out — they're absolutely worth it.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.

Bustle on YouTube