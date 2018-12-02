20 Toys From Costco That'll Seriously Make Your Kid's 2018 Holiday
Costco isn't just for buying 5 pound blocks of cheese or enough cases of canned veggies to get you through the apocalypse — it's also a great place to get your holiday shopping done. There are so many toys from Costco that make the best holiday gifts, no matter what age group you're shopping for. And in true Costco fashion, some of them are absolutely massive and over the top. Have you been searching for a teddy bear roughly the size of an NBA player? Does your kid need enough LEGOs to build a small house? Is your toddler ready to rule the sidewalk in their very own kid-sized Jeep? Yup, Costco's got all that and so much more.
It's not all about over the top splurges, though. There's also some great value to be had at Costco, because many of their toys come in multi-packs. That can be great for starting a collection, or for splitting up among multiple kids to make your holiday shopping a little easier — so don't forget to bring your gift list in addition to your grocery list the next time you hit up the store.
Here are 20 Costco toys for all the little ones in your life this year.
1Doll Mansion
Your kid's dolls will be living in the lap of luxury in this dollhouse. It features a rooftop jacuzzi, elevator, and even a tiny piano that really makes music. If I were 10 inches tall, I'd totally want to live here.
2Action Figure Set
Titan Hero Series Mega Collection
The gang's all here. This 11-pack of Marvel action figures features everyone from 'Black Panther' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'Captain America'.
3Transformers Remote Control Car
Transformer Bumblebee Remote Control Car
With the latest 'Transformers' movie hitting theaters, Bumblebee may get a big boost in popularity.
4Play Table
My Own City Vehicle and Activity Table
Your little one will spend hours running their planes, trains, and automobiles through this tabletop city. It also flips over to a whiteboard that kids can draw on.
5American Girl Doll
American Girl's WellieWishers line is named after the cute Wellington boots each doll wears. Kendall's into drawing and inventing, so she comes with accessories that include a notepad, hammer, safety goggles, and scissors.
6American Girl Baby Doll
A Bitty Baby is a great first doll to start an American Girl collection. This one comes with extra outfits and toys in her own little suitcase.
7Fingerlings
Fingerlings Monkey Bar and Swing Playset
Fingerlings were the hands down hottest toy of 2017, and they still seem pretty high in popularity this year. At Costco you can grab the adorable monkey plus a swing set for it to play on.
8My Little Pony Set
My Little Pony Magic of Everypony Collection
The "Mane 6" are all included in this special set. There's so much pony hair to style.
9LEGO Set
The sky's the limit with this massive LEGO set — you can make pretty much anything with 1500 bricks.
10Robotics Kit
Robotic Arm and Hexcalator Construction Kit
They'll think they're just playing with this robotics kits, when really, they're getting a hands on education in STEM.
11Escape Room Game
Ultimate Operation Escape Room
Escape rooms aren't just for adults. This kit lets kids get in on the fun from the comfort of home, with seven different challenges to try.
12Race Track Set
Jumbo Track Builder Stunt Bin Set
This set comes with five Hot Wheels cars, and more than a hundred feet of track to race them all over the house.
13Laser Tag
Keep the kids entertained over the holiday break with laser tag battles. This set lets four players get in the game.
14Kids Workbench
Your little handyman or lady will love this pint-sized workbench. it comes with more than 60 tools and accessories, including a play drill, hammer, and saw.
15Hatchimals
You get three toys for the price of one with this set — it includes a Puffatoo Hatchimal and two bonus "CollEGGtibles."
16Pokémon Cards
Tin Collector's Edition, 3-Pack
Add to their Pokémon card collection with this set of three collectable tins.
17Dinosaur Toys
These cute little dinosaurs will bust a move on command thanks to the remote control.
18Power Wheels
Power Wheels Deluxe Jeep Wrangler
Your kids will have the sweetest ride on the block with this Power Wheels Jeep. They'll cruise in style with real working lights and a radio.
19Trampoline
Let them bounce out all that extra energy with this trampoline. It also comes with a DVD set to teach kids about being active.
20Scooter
This scooter is adjustable so it can grow with your kids as they get taller. And an even bigger bonus — it turns into a tricycle for little ones who aren't ready for the scooter just yet.
21Oversized Bear
Why would any child need a nearly 8 foot tall teddy bear? Well, you'll want to read the reviews to find out — they're absolutely worth it.
