One of the coolest things about being a parent is getting to introduce my son to all of the movies I loved when I was a kid. More often than not, he becomes just as obsessed with films I introduce him to, like Jumanji, as I was when I was a kid and it makes for a total bonding moment. He probably isn't ready for everything I watched back in the day until the VHS tape wore down, but if you think your big kid is ready for some of the movies you loved back then and even today, these are some of the most magical movies to watch with your big kid right now.

It all depends on whether or not you think your own kid is ready to watch fantasy movies that have more of a PG and PG-13 slant than a completely family-friendly tone. Since all kids are different and develop differently, your seven-year-old might be just as ready as your 13-year-old is to dive into Star Wars. If that’s the case, then you are the coolest parent ever to have kids with such great taste in film.

Either way, there are some classics that kids basically *need* to be introduced to sooner rather than later. And the more contemporary fantasy movies are fun for parents to watch for the first time too. I love a good fantasy movie to take me into another world for just a little while and kids tend to welcome that feeling too. These are easily some of the most magical movies that you should watch with your big kids right now before they think they’re too cool to have a movie marathon with you.

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone Warner Bros./YouTube I will never forget how cool I felt when I saw the first Harry Potter in the theater with my best friend at the age of 13 without parental supervision for the first time. It was the movie that started a film franchise which adapted the Harry Potter book series and kids who aren't even obsessed with witches (like I was back in the day) can appreciate the wonder of hearing the tinkling of that familiar music that signals one of these movies.

The Neverending Story When Dustin and Suzie sang the song from The Neverending Story in Stranger Things Season 3, it brought back a lot of memories of the magical movie which blended fantasy and reality in the best way. One memory I wish I could take back, however, is the image of Falkor, because the dragon creature could definitely give younger kids nightmares.

Jumanji Jumanji is a timeless treasure and I will fight anyone who tries to tell me otherwise. It was made in 1995, but unlike some other ‘90s movies, it never feels dated or out of touch with today’s special effects. I’ll admit that when Robin Williams’ character is sucked into the game, it isn’t the most realistic looking thing, but you can't deny the wonder of watching the heroes of the movie come within inches of losing their lives in multiple stampedes.

Zathura: A Space Adventure Columbia Pictures/YouTube Zathura: A Space Adventure is the science fiction version of Jumanji. It’s a much lesser known movie, but it also features kids and a game that sucks them into another dimension. And I dare you not to cry when the warring brothers become besties by the end of the movie.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief The title character finds out he is the son of Poseidon and must harness the god’s power to defeat an evil that threatens both gods and the people of the Earth. It’s a lot for one teenager to have on his shoulders, so maybe by the end, your kid will thank you for just making him or her clean their room rather than save an entire universe.

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe I have a soft spot for the original ‘80s miniseries, The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe, but updated version is nothing to laugh at. The movie tells the story of the Pevensie children who find themselves on the other side of a wardrobe, in the magical land of Narnia during a life-changing game of hide-and-seek.

Night At The Museum Twentieth Century Fox/YouTube The first time I watched Night at the Museum, I was old enough to know that there’s no such thing as Egyptian artifacts that bring historical figures to life at night inside museums. That didn't stop me from wondering "what if," though, and kids of any age are bound to do the same.

Bedtime Stories Somewhere between 50 First Dates and Just Go with It, Adam Sandler made the PG fantasy movie Bedtime Stories. I’m more of a ‘90s Sandler fan, but if I have to sit through a kids' movie about bedtime stories that come to life, I can think of no better narrator than the Waterboy himself.

The Maze Runner Apparently, the best movies come from young adult novels, because The Maze Runner is another one based on a book series of the same name. The story follows a group of teenagers in a dystopian society who have to make it through a maze in order to survive. Though honestly, the best part for me was watching my nephew, who was six at the time the movie came out, try not to spoil the juiciest moments. Clearly, it’s a magical kids movie that has enough suspense to hold the attention of even younger kids.

Race To Witch Mountain Magical aliens Sara and Seth have to get to Witch Mountain before a bounty hunter catches them or gets to their spaceship first. Luckily, they have the help of their taxi driver, played by Dwayne Johnson, to get them there in time.

Labyrinth TriStar Pictures/YouTube As an adult, I can finally appreciate the fact that David Bowie played the bad guy in Labyrinth. But as a kid, I was just grateful that I never had to rescue my own siblings at the end of a maze, so hopefully it can help quell some of the sibling rivalry in your home. Maybe. For like an hour.

Star Wars Although the Star Wars stories were released in movies that seem to be out of order, there is no place to start your kid’s obsession with the franchise than the beginning with Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. You never really get over seeing the Millennium Falcon for the first time.

Goosebumps The Goosebumps TV show was my son’s first taste of the stories from the book series. Eventually, he welcomed the Jack Black Goosebumps movie and as someone who ready literally all of the books as a kid (the outdoors were overrated anyway), I can appreciate all of the movie’s Easter eggs.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls I will admit that I didn't think I would enjoy this semi under the radar fantasy movie. Somehow, the magical undertones and mystery sucked me in and I probably liked it more than my son did the first time around.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Warner Bros./YouTube Your kid doesn't have to love the Harry Potter series to appreciate Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but it helps. The movie serves as a prequel of sorts and takes place long before Harry Potter and his Scooby gang were even born.

Maleficent Before Disney was going wild with the live action remakes, there was Maleficent. The sort of spooky movie tells the story of the eventually evil witch Maleficent, who goes on to curse Princess Aurora, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty. It really is a bum deal and shows another side to the once misunderstood magical being.

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children At Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Miss Peregrine isn't like a regular foster mom for magical children — she’s a cool foster mom for magical children. The movie follows 16-year-old Jake, who seeks out the home at the request of his dying grandfather. When Jake finds the home, he discovers the magical children and a time portal that takes him back to the time when his grandfather was young and had come across the home himself. The movie requires a little more attention than some younger kids might be willing to give it, but older kids can appreciate the elements of magic and fantasy.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube I enjoyed the first two Pirates of the Caribbean movies a lot more than I thought I would. It definitely helps that two of the swashbuckling pirates are played by Johnny Depp and Zoe Saldana. Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow isn't the most likable pirate, but I somehow grew to love the bumbling drunk of a sea captain by the end of the movie.

Bridge To Terabithia Bridge to Terabithia will make you laugh, cry, and wish that you ever had a friend so devoted to you that they would make up an imaginary world with you too. When you see tragedy strike these besties near the end of the movie, though, you can just blame your blubbering on the onions you had been cutting earlier.

Nanny McPhee Nanny McPhee’s magical powers that she uses to discipline and take care of seven rambunctious kids gives me serious parenting envy. Maybe if I had some of those abilities, I could make my son finish his vegetables without the promise of candy afterward.