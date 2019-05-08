25 Photos Of Celebs & Their Kids At Disney Parks Will Give You All The 'Happiest Place On Earth' Vibes
On my first trip to Disney World, I waited in what seemed like an hours-long line to hug Ariel. She was one of many fictional faves I got to meet, and my over-priced autograph book was filled with their signatures by the end of the weekend. Five-year-old me saw meeting these characters as the peak of her life, but twenty-four-year-old-me gets just as much of a thrill out of photos of celebrities and their kids at Disney parks.
Celebrities are frequent Disneyland and Disney World visitors for a variety of reasons. Some go to promote their projects; others because they live in L.A., making the trip to the realm of roller coasters and Mickey Mouse super convenient. There are Disney stars who make pilgrimages to visit their park counterparts, and other stars head to the parks simply to give their kids the chance to experience the magic. Going to the Disney parks is basically a right of passage, and being famous doesn't lessen the importance of such an experience.
So you might see a celebrity in the flesh next time you hit up the Magic Kingdom, but there's no guarantee you'll be on the same theme park schedule as your faves. Read on to see 25 adorable pictures of celebrities at Disney with their kiddos to get your fix in the meantime, and keep your fingers crossed that fate will be on your side next time you visit the happiest place on earth.
1. Legends Only
The Legend family headed to Disneyland in honor of Luna Legend's birthday in April, but her dad took the opportunity to get some attention for himself. Legend posted two photos in an attempt to get the Instagram account "DILFS of Disneyland" to feature him. Spoiler alert: he made it.
2. The Lacheys
The Lacheys are frequent Disney visitors, and they took their most recent trip at the beginning of April. Vanessa wrote that it was a milestone trip for each of her children in her post, with all three Lachey kid getting to experience a new aspect of the park.
3. Mariah Carey
4. Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa took their most recent trip to Disneyland in February 2019 for a date night according to Bryant's Instagram, but this precious pic of their whole family at the park is too cute not to include. The throwback picture is from 2010 according to the Disney Parks Blog when the couple only had two children. They're expecting their fourth child this year, according to PEOPLE.
5. John Stamos
Have mercy, this photo of John Stamos and his family with Mickey is downright magical. It's heartwarming to see Stamos enjoying the park with his son and wife, especially after the Disneyland episode of Full House back in the day, the best episode of the entire series according to Bustle.
6. Alfonso Beiro
The America's Funniest Home Video's host made a Disney visit at the beginning of 2019, enjoying a day at the park with his two sons and wife. The couple is currently pregnant with their third child. (It will be Ribeiro's fourth, as he has a sixteen-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well.)
7. Jessica Alba
The Honest Company owner and actress Jessica Alba took a break from her busy schedule for a day at the happiest place on earth. She and her fam posed with Mickey while they were there, the king of Disney himself.
8. Kourtney Kardashian
9. Jessica and Ashley Simpson
Although Jessica Simpson famously didn't make the cut for The Mickey Mouse Club House as Shondaland reports, she can still enjoy a day at the park. The Simpson sisters took their daughters to Disneyland in May 2018, snapping a shot with Minnie.
10. Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson and her kids stopped by Disney in 2018 for Pixar Fest, according to Parents, and this picture makes it seem like they had a blast. They pose with Woody and Jesse from the Toy Story franchise, with her oldest grinning up at her.
11. Gwen Stefani
Stefani gave a memorable performance during Disney's 2018 Magical Holiday Celebration according to her Instagram, but this sweet picture is from a more low-key day with her kids. The Disney Parks blog reported that the singer and her children visited Disney California Adventure park in 2014, and they paused the fun to snap a pic with Sully. Her daughter's Elsa costume is the cherry on top.
12. Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart is feeling the magic based on the Mickey ears she wears in this photo. Hart and her family took her youngest son Tucker to Disneyland Resort for his sixth birthday according to People. Both smile on a ride resembling Mater from Cars, enjoying the day.
13. Kenan Thompson
It's unsurprising Mickey seems to be laughing in this photo considering he's talking to one of the funniest men on tv. Kenan Thompson took his daughter to meet Mickey Mouse for her third birthday in 2017 according to Disney Diaries, and the duo posed with the Head Mouse In Charge between rides. Her Mickey hat makes it even more precious.
14. Tina Fey
In a video posted by Disney Parks, Tina Fey joked about visiting Disney World "over a thousand times," according to Hello Giggles, and the gleeful look on her face in this roller coaster-riding pic certainly explains why.
15. Tamera Mowry-Housley
Mowry-Housley's relationship with Disney is longstanding -- no one could forget Twitches. So it's no surprise she and her fam have been to Disneyland a time or two. Their most recent trip was in 2017, which the star wrote about on her blog, but this picture is from their visit in 2016. Mowry-Housley and her daughter wear matching Minnie ears, and the whole group poses with Tiana, each member of the family of four grinning.
16. The Spears Family
The Spears sisters took their kids on a trip to Disney World in 2017, and this snapshot of them on Splash Mountain shows they had a blast. Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson sit up front, three of the next generations of Spears are behind them, and Britney brings up the rear with her mom. It's a dream family vacation.
17. Busy Phillips
18. Macklemore
19. Adam Sandler
It's fitting that one of Hollywood's favorite goofballs poses with Goofy in this photo. Sandler and his family took a trip to Disney World in 2015 according to Disney Parks Blog, adventuring through the resort. He and his youngest daughter snagged this shot at Animal Kingdom.
20. Ciara
Okay I know this is technically a video, but it's so adorable it had to be included. Ciara and son Future went to Disneyland together for some family bonding in October 2017, and she shared this sweet video of the two of them on a ride together. Future grins and giggles as he rides, smiling up at his mom.
21. Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris is famous for his obsession with all things Disney, as he told James Corden on The Late Late Show, and now he's passing down that love to his kids. He posted this photo of him, husband David Burtka, and their twins at a Disney park August 2017, saying sharing the parks with his kids makes him love Disney "even more than I thought possible."
22. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Sarah Michelle Gellar made headlines in 2019 for trip she took to Disney with longtime friend Selma Blair following Blair's diagnosis with MS, but that wasn't he first trip to Walt's world by a longshot. Disney Parks Blog reported that Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. took their daughter to preview "Fantasyland" in 2013, an expansion in Disney World that focuses on the princesses. The trio posed with Rapunzel, with their daughter putting her hand on her hip just like the princess.
23. Reese Witherspoon
The Big Little Lies star took a spooky trip to Disneyland with her son Tennessee in 2016 for Halloween according to HelloGiggles, and everything about this picture from the day screams festive. Mom and son pose with Minnie, and Tennessee has his face painted like Spiderman. Minnie wears a purple dress with a pumpkin accessory for the occassion.
24. Wayne Brady
25. Snooki
Snooki and her husband took their little ones to Disneyland at the beginning of April, managing to walk around the park all day despite being pregnant with their third child. The whole fam wore matching t-shirts as they posed in front of Cinderella's castle, looking cuter than ever. The star received backlash for using strollers on this trip for her kids, but the fam seems unbothered by the hate.