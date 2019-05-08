On my first trip to Disney World, I waited in what seemed like an hours-long line to hug Ariel. She was one of many fictional faves I got to meet, and my over-priced autograph book was filled with their signatures by the end of the weekend. Five-year-old me saw meeting these characters as the peak of her life, but twenty-four-year-old-me gets just as much of a thrill out of photos of celebrities and their kids at Disney parks.

Celebrities are frequent Disneyland and Disney World visitors for a variety of reasons. Some go to promote their projects; others because they live in L.A., making the trip to the realm of roller coasters and Mickey Mouse super convenient. There are Disney stars who make pilgrimages to visit their park counterparts, and other stars head to the parks simply to give their kids the chance to experience the magic. Going to the Disney parks is basically a right of passage, and being famous doesn't lessen the importance of such an experience.

So you might see a celebrity in the flesh next time you hit up the Magic Kingdom, but there's no guarantee you'll be on the same theme park schedule as your faves. Read on to see 25 adorable pictures of celebrities at Disney with their kiddos to get your fix in the meantime, and keep your fingers crossed that fate will be on your side next time you visit the happiest place on earth.

1. Legends Only Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Legend family headed to Disneyland in honor of Luna Legend's birthday in April, but her dad took the opportunity to get some attention for himself. Legend posted two photos in an attempt to get the Instagram account "DILFS of Disneyland" to feature him. Spoiler alert: he made it.

2. The Lacheys The Lacheys are frequent Disney visitors, and they took their most recent trip at the beginning of April. Vanessa wrote that it was a milestone trip for each of her children in her post, with all three Lachey kid getting to experience a new aspect of the park.

3. Mariah Carey Carey and her twins enjoyed a visit to Disneyland in February, taking to Instagram to post this photo of her and son Moroccan. I hereby propose a song title change to honor their visit: All I Want For Christmas Is A Trip To Disneyland. Got a nice ring to it, right?

4. Kobe Bryant Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa took their most recent trip to Disneyland in February 2019 for a date night according to Bryant's Instagram, but this precious pic of their whole family at the park is too cute not to include. The throwback picture is from 2010 according to the Disney Parks Blog when the couple only had two children. They're expecting their fourth child this year, according to PEOPLE.

5. John Stamos Have mercy, this photo of John Stamos and his family with Mickey is downright magical. It's heartwarming to see Stamos enjoying the park with his son and wife, especially after the Disneyland episode of Full House back in the day, the best episode of the entire series according to Bustle.

6. Alfonso Beiro The America's Funniest Home Video's host made a Disney visit at the beginning of 2019, enjoying a day at the park with his two sons and wife. The couple is currently pregnant with their third child. (It will be Ribeiro's fourth, as he has a sixteen-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well.)

7. Jessica Alba Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Honest Company owner and actress Jessica Alba took a break from her busy schedule for a day at the happiest place on earth. She and her fam posed with Mickey while they were there, the king of Disney himself.

8. Kourtney Kardashian The Kardashian klan have made multiple Disney trips throughout the years, and Kourtney is a pro. Her 2018 trip with her little ones was picture-perfect, and she even paused the festivities to give Mickey a smooch, with her youngest son Reign watching on.

9. Jessica and Ashley Simpson Although Jessica Simpson famously didn't make the cut for The Mickey Mouse Club House as Shondaland reports, she can still enjoy a day at the park. The Simpson sisters took their daughters to Disneyland in May 2018, snapping a shot with Minnie.

10. Kelly Clarkson Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and her kids stopped by Disney in 2018 for Pixar Fest, according to Parents, and this picture makes it seem like they had a blast. They pose with Woody and Jesse from the Toy Story franchise, with her oldest grinning up at her.

11. Gwen Stefani Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stefani gave a memorable performance during Disney's 2018 Magical Holiday Celebration according to her Instagram, but this sweet picture is from a more low-key day with her kids. The Disney Parks blog reported that the singer and her children visited Disney California Adventure park in 2014, and they paused the fun to snap a pic with Sully. Her daughter's Elsa costume is the cherry on top.

12. Melissa Joan Hart Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melissa Joan Hart is feeling the magic based on the Mickey ears she wears in this photo. Hart and her family took her youngest son Tucker to Disneyland Resort for his sixth birthday according to People. Both smile on a ride resembling Mater from Cars, enjoying the day.

13. Kenan Thompson Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's unsurprising Mickey seems to be laughing in this photo considering he's talking to one of the funniest men on tv. Kenan Thompson took his daughter to meet Mickey Mouse for her third birthday in 2017 according to Disney Diaries, and the duo posed with the Head Mouse In Charge between rides. Her Mickey hat makes it even more precious.

14. Tina Fey Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a video posted by Disney Parks, Tina Fey joked about visiting Disney World "over a thousand times," according to Hello Giggles, and the gleeful look on her face in this roller coaster-riding pic certainly explains why.

15. Tamera Mowry-Housley Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mowry-Housley's relationship with Disney is longstanding -- no one could forget Twitches. So it's no surprise she and her fam have been to Disneyland a time or two. Their most recent trip was in 2017, which the star wrote about on her blog, but this picture is from their visit in 2016. Mowry-Housley and her daughter wear matching Minnie ears, and the whole group poses with Tiana, each member of the family of four grinning.

16. The Spears Family The Spears sisters took their kids on a trip to Disney World in 2017, and this snapshot of them on Splash Mountain shows they had a blast. Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson sit up front, three of the next generations of Spears are behind them, and Britney brings up the rear with her mom. It's a dream family vacation.

17. Busy Phillips Busy Phillips shared this photo of her family in front of Disney World's Magic Kingdom in November 2018. She holds one of her daughters while her husband and eldest stand nearby. All three girls wear Minnie ears, grinning with Cinderella's castle behind them.

18. Macklemore Sometimes a selfie is best, and that's definitely the case with this picture Macklemore posted of him and his daughter at Disneyland from June 2018. They both smile softly from a merry-go-round, and you can't miss that the rapper's little girl has his eyes. It's daddy daughter delight.

19. Adam Sandler Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's fitting that one of Hollywood's favorite goofballs poses with Goofy in this photo. Sandler and his family took a trip to Disney World in 2015 according to Disney Parks Blog, adventuring through the resort. He and his youngest daughter snagged this shot at Animal Kingdom.

20. Ciara Okay I know this is technically a video, but it's so adorable it had to be included. Ciara and son Future went to Disneyland together for some family bonding in October 2017, and she shared this sweet video of the two of them on a ride together. Future grins and giggles as he rides, smiling up at his mom.

21. Neil Patrick Harris Neil Patrick Harris is famous for his obsession with all things Disney, as he told James Corden on The Late Late Show, and now he's passing down that love to his kids. He posted this photo of him, husband David Burtka, and their twins at a Disney park August 2017, saying sharing the parks with his kids makes him love Disney "even more than I thought possible."

22. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Michelle Gellar made headlines in 2019 for trip she took to Disney with longtime friend Selma Blair following Blair's diagnosis with MS, but that wasn't he first trip to Walt's world by a longshot. Disney Parks Blog reported that Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. took their daughter to preview "Fantasyland" in 2013, an expansion in Disney World that focuses on the princesses. The trio posed with Rapunzel, with their daughter putting her hand on her hip just like the princess.

23. Reese Witherspoon Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Big Little Lies star took a spooky trip to Disneyland with her son Tennessee in 2016 for Halloween according to HelloGiggles, and everything about this picture from the day screams festive. Mom and son pose with Minnie, and Tennessee has his face painted like Spiderman. Minnie wears a purple dress with a pumpkin accessory for the occassion.

24. Wayne Brady Wayne Brady used his family's most recent Disneyland excursion as an excuse to up his pun game. He posted this selfie of him, his daughter Maile, and her friend at the park with the caption "Two Beauties and A Beast! Lol." Dad game strong.