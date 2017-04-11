Amy is a French name that means "beloved" or "dearly loved," which seems like the perfect choice for a rainbow baby. It can also be spelled as “Aimee” or “Ami.” This name could rise in popularity thanks to the most recent Little Women adaptation where middle sister Amy was played by Florence Pugh.

Anthony is a name that means "priceless" and is derived from the Latin name "Antonius." Rainbow babies feel like prized and priceless gifts. If you want to change it up and give this name a unique twist, you could take a nod from Queer Eye and spell this after the resident chef, Antoni Porowski.

Asher means "fortunate, blessed happy one" and can be used as a name for a baby boy or girl (Nameberry reported this name as drastically rising in popularity, specifically for girls). Ash makes for a strong nickname, plus (hopefully) they’ll love sharing a name with one of Santa’s reindeer.

Beatrice is a name that means "she who brings happiness," which of course is exactly what rainbow babies do. This name is of Latin and Italian descent, and with an accent on the E it becomes a French name. I love the nickname Bea which has been gaining momentum in recent years.

Celeste is a name derived from the French word "céleste," which means "heavenly." The name is soft but strong and evokes an image of a beautiful starry night sky. Some families use Cece as a nickname for this name, but whether you keep it full length or shorten it, it’s a beautiful name.

Felicity is a name that means "happiness or good fortune," derived from the Latin word "felicitas," which also means "luck" and "good fortune" and comes from the same root as “feliz” (like Feliz Navidad). Plus there is an American Girl doll with the same name, which should make the perfect gift.

Felix is a male version of Felicity and also means “happiness or fortunate.” This name captures the feeling of gratitude and joy you may have after delivering a rainbow baby, plus there will never be any shortages of reading material with their name in it, thanks to Felix The Cat.

Jayden is a Hebrew name that means “thankful.” This name seems to be growing in popularity and is a nice twist on Aiden or Jason. It works for either boys or girls. If you prefer older names, the name Jadon is an alternative that appears in the Old Testament of the bible.

Joy, derived from the Old French, means... joy! Like the bumper sticker says, "Don't postpone joy."