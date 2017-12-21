41 Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2017, Because The Year Wasn't A Total Bust

Famous people — they're just like us, right? Um, not exactly. That's because whether it's Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy reveal or Kristen Bell's private pregnancy photos, news about celebrities' baby potential, baby making, and baby arrivals is just that — newsworthy. That's why despite our best intentions to be "like, so over it," we can't help but want to know the details on Hollywood relationships and even celebrities who had babies in 2017.

That's right: Of the more than 361,000 babies born each day around the world, a handful of those tiny tots are born to famous moms and dads, like Jimmy Kimmel, Mindy Kaling, Billy Joel, Janet Jackson, and Gal Gadot. Some of the stars take to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and shout their news from the rooftops. On the other hand, others keep their happy baby news under wraps, staying mum on names and even the sex of their baby.

No matter who you are most likely to fangirl over in this lineup, there's one thing that we can all agree upon: A bit of Hollywood baby news is good for the I-don't-care-but-I-kind-of-do soul. After all, they may not be just like us, but parenting is a topic that's always relatable, no matter who you are.