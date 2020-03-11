Once upon a time, pumping your breast milk was something you had to schedule. You were forced to make time during your day (and night) to get out the breast pump, plug it in, and let it do its job. Although you could do things like read, eat, or watch TV, you still were tethered to the machine, which was plugged into the outlet. But no more. Today, there are many battery-operated breast pumps for moms on the go that don’t require you to pencil in an appointment.

Now, you might be wondering how a portable pump works. Basically, batteries replace the need for a cord, and they power the pump, creating a suction so that breast milk is removed from the breast and stored inside. Some pumps still look like regular units in that they might be bigger, but others are so discreet (and quiet!) that you can tuck them into your bra and go about your day with nary a soul noticing that you’re a multitasking mama.

The portable breast pumps below all offer you the ability to pump on your terms, whether it’s during your workday at your desk, in the after school pickup line, or even shopping for groceries. In short, you’ll be able to express your yourself (and your breast milk) with these battery-operated beauties whenever the need arises.

1. Medela Freestyle Flex Portable Double Electric Breast Pump with Bag Medela Freestyle Flex Portable Double Electric Breast Pump with Bag Buy Buy Baby | $325 See on Buy Buy Baby You won’t ever have to miss a meeting when you pop this pump into your bra. It allows you to pump both breasts at the same time, and with its overflow protection, you won’t ever have to worry if your cups will runneth over. It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and comes with a USB charging cable.

2. Elvie Double Silent Wearable Breast Pump Elvie Double Silent Wearable Breast Pump Elvie | $500 $425 See on Elvie Imagine being able to pump wherever, whenever. It’s all possible with the Elvie breast pump. There are no tubes or wires — just your boobies and the pump doing its job. And in two hours, your pump can be recharged and ready to go, thanks to the micro-USB cable.

3. Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump Lansinoh | $140 See on Lansinoh Whether you’re feeling like plugging in or pumping on the go, the option is yours with this breast pump from Lansinoh. You can choose from eight levels of suction to find the strength that’s right for you, or even use the pump as a single if you choose to. And when it’s time to recharge, you can use either the AC adaptor or six AA batteries.

4. Willow Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3 Willow Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3 Willow | $500 See on Willow Pumping won’t be a problem with the Willow Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3. All you need is to place the spill-proof milk bag inside the unit, pop it into your nursing bra, and live your best life. Best part: you can get up to five pumping sessions from just a single charge on the battery.