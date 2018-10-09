Chances are pretty good that you've experienced a scar at least once in your life. Whether it was an accident as a kid — learning to ride your bike, running around the neighborhood, rollerskating — or an incident that happened when you got older, sometimes cuts, scrapes, burns, surgeries, and more can cause your skin to scar. It can sometimes be difficult to know why some injuries result in scarring while others do not, but there are actually some fascinating things it says about your health if you scar easily that, particularly if you're especially accident-prone, you might want to know more about. There are a number of reasons that can impact why you might experience some scarring from time to time, but unfortunately it's often sort of difficult to tell why some people can scar more than others.

Scars can appear even with injuries that you don't think are severe enough to result in one, which goes to show that it can be difficult to predict when a scar will occur and when your injury will heal without any issue. If you do scar relatively easily or have noticed a change in how often you're scarring, knowing what it might be subtly telling you may be worth knowing.

1 You Might Have Some Chronic Inflammation StockPhotoPro/Fotolia In a paper published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers argued that two kinds of scars, keloid and hypertrophic scars, can be the result of chronic inflammation in a lower layer of skin cells. Both keloid and hypertrophic scars are at least a little bit raised above the surface of your skin. These kinds of scars are often more noticeable than other sorts of scars.

2 You Might Not Get Enough Vitamin E highwaystarz/Fotolia If you're not getting enough vitamin E from your diet or any supplements you're taking, you might experience a number of symptoms, including an uptick in scarring, as HuffPost Australia reported. Talking to your doctor about any potential deficiencies and determining how to go from there is often your best bet. Because vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin, taking too much is a problem as well.

3 You Have A Certain Genetic Makeup Monkey Business/Fotolia If the rest of your family has always scarred easily as well, it could be that your propensity for scarring is genetic. The American Academy of Dermatology noted that scarring can be genetic and that it might be the way that your body heals.

4 You Lost Muscle Or Fat From Underneath The Abrasion wichientep/Fotolia If your scar takes on a certain appearance, in which it's sunken below the surface of your skin instead of right at the surface or raised above it, it might be because of what's going on below the surface. WebMD noted that these sorts of scars are often caused by muscle or fat loss beneath the abrasion. If you've had surgery, for instance, you might experience one of these scars.

5 Your Diet Is Falling Short bnenin/Fotolia Your diet may actually play a real role in how easily you scar. If you aren't eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, you might not be making the blood cells needed to promote healing, an answer by a board-certified physician on Zocdoc noted. Raising your concerns with your doctor about scarring more frequently or what sorts of nutrients you may not be getting can help you formulate a plan to address those issues.