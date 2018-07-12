7 Creepy Things People Said To My Baby Bump & While Ignoring Me

I'm currently 21 weeks pregnant with my second, which means it takes about .234 seconds to realize that I am growing another human being inside my body. While the obviousness of my pregnancy has some perks — most notably, people are more inclined to give up their seats during my morning and afternoon commutes — there are also some drawbacks. Mainly, the creepy things people say to my baby bump... and while they completely ignore me.

Hello?! People?! Did I somehow find myself in the possession of Harry Potter's cloak of invisibility, and unknowingly put it on save for my stomach area?! I am a human being still! Choosing to get pregnant and grow a fetus inside my body doesn't mean I'm somehow less than a full, autonomous person who deserves respect and, at the very least, acknowledgment.

Still, people act weird when they're around pregnant people, and even weirder when those pregnant people are obviously "with child." Something about the size of my stomach seems to strip certain individuals of their sense of social decency, and instead of talking to me they direct their questions and comments to my stomach and, sometimes, the fetus growing inside of it.

Well, that doesn't fly with me. And in my experience, the first step in eradicating a problem is highlighting it. So with that in mind, here are some of the horrendously creepy things people have said not to me, but to my baby bump: