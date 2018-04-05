7 Fun Facts About Tori Roloff Now That She & Zach Are Back On TV
After more than a decade, Little People, Big World is still going strong. And that's no surprise, considering the Roloff family has had so many changes and new additions. Season 13 of the reality show premiered this week, and fans are certainly excited to follow the adventures of Zach Roloff, his wife Tori Roloff, and their new son Jackson Kyle Roloff, who is almost 1 year old. And even though Zach and Tori have been together for more than seven years, there are still plenty of fun facts about Tori Roloff that fans may not know.
Tori, 26, and Zach, 27, got married in July 2015 after four-and-a-half years of dating. Zach is the oldest (well, tied for oldest — he has a twin brother, Jeremy) child of Matthew Roloff and Amy Roloff, the former couple who are the main focus of Little People, Big World. As Zach and Jeremy grew older, got married, and had children of their own (Jeremy and his wife Audrey have a 6-month-old daughter named Ember), their new families became increasingly showcased on the program. Not to mention, the public's fascination with Tori continues to grow thanks to her active Instagram presence.
Here are seven fun facts about Tori Roloff.
1. She Is A Kindergarten Teacher
Tori's career as a kindergarten teacher surely prepared her for raising children. On her last day with her students before going on maternity leave (she's actually taking a full year off, as per People), she posted a sweet class photo with the kids' faces blurred out. The heartfelt caption reads:
2. She Has A Sporty Side
Tori played tennis in high school, as reported by TV Overmind, and she's given Zach a tennis lesson or two. The couple has also played golf together, as seen in the above Instagram photo. Not to mention, Zach is an avid soccer player, and he also coaches youth soccer teams, as per TLC.
3. She Is A Fan Of The Seattle Seahawks
In addition to playing sports, Tori is a fan of watching them, too. When Jackson was just a few weeks old, she Instagrammed a photo of him in a Seattle Seahawks onesie (complete with matching bowtie) ".... because it's never too early to start 'em off right," according to her caption.
4. She Has A Degree From Washington State University
Tori's passion for teaching started at Washington State University, where she was reportedly a 2013 graduate with a degree in elementary education, according to Wetpaint.
5. Tori Used To Work On Zach's Family Farm
The Roloff family owns Roloff Farms in Helvetia, Oregon. Tori had a gig picking squash on the farm back in 2010, and that's where she met her future husband, as reported by People.
6. Zach's Height Has Never Bothered Her
Zach has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, which has caused him to be shorter than average height and to have a few medical complications. But that's never bothered Tori at all. On Little People, Big World, Zach said:
7. The Possibility Of Jackson Having Dwarfism Scared Her At First
In the above clip from Little People, Big World, Tori expressed to Zach that she was a bit scared that their baby would have dwarfism. Her fears are founded, as dwarfism can cause several medical issues, according to the Mayo Clinic, and there was a bit of tension in her discussion Zach. A few weeks before Jackson was born, Tori and Zach found out that he would have dwarfism, like his father. When announcing the news publicly after Jackson was born, Tori told People:
It's clear that Tori and Zach are so in love with baby Jackson, and it will be exciting to watch him grow on this new season of Little People, Big World.