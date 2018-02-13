Valentine's Day is a holiday with a lot of hype, especially if you're an adult. For better or worse, there are expectations set, plans to be made, gifts to give, all to show the people in your life how much you love them. Of course, for kids, the holiday is a little bit different. For them, February 14 is more about candy, the colors pink and red, chocolate hearts, Valentines, class parties, and other treats. One way that they can celebrate is with Valentine's Day poems for children. Since the focus is often on romantic love, it can be challenging for parents to find ways for kids to celebrate without focusing too much on sweet treats. Poems, crafts, and the like can be good ways to commemorate the day and make things fun without the focus on romance or eating all the sugar in the world.

Whether Valentine's Day is a big day in your house or pretty much a non-event, little things like Valentine's Day poems or cards can help make the day a little bit more fun and a lot more festive. Although some love poems won't be quite right to share with kids (and, probably, neither will the overly flowery or complicated ones), there are still some cute, kid-friendly Valentine's Day poems out there that you can share with your kiddos this year that'll remind them just how much you love them.

1 "Love Is Like A Cabbage" Giphy This cute poem is short and sweet. What's not to like about Valentine's Day poems that are also about vegetables? And there are actually more vegetable-themed Valentine's Day poems than you might think. My love is like a cabbage Divided into two, The leaves I give to others, The heart I give to you.

2 "Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue" Giphy An oldie, but a goodie, "Roses Are Red" is a kid-friendly poem that's good for all ages. This modern take on the more formal variations of old is easy for even younger kids to understand. Roses are red, Violets are blue, Sugar is sweet, And so are you.

3 "i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart)" By E.E. Cummings Giphy This classic poem by famous American poet E.E. Cummings maybe isn't the most traditional choice for kids, but if you're a parent, this sweet poem about love and always carrying someone else's heart with you might be a great choice to share with slightly older children. It's sometimes used in wedding vows, as well, so it's a good one for adults too. i carry your heart with me(i carry it in my heart)i am never without it(anywhere i go you go, my dear;and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling)

4 "Bears Love Honey" Giphy Another good one for parents and children to share together, this poem is short, which is good for kids, but also really easy to understand. For the most part, they'll probably already be very familiar with everything in the poem. Bears love honey, Flowers love dew, Bankers love money, And I love you.

5 "I Like Hearts" By Nellie Edge Giphy If you have a little one learning shapes and colors, this is the perfect Valentine's Day poem for them. Coloring a holiday-themed picture or even sharing a little bit of candy while looking over this poem would make for a full-on Valentine's Day activity. It's also a song that can be sung to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." Red hearts, White hearts, Pink hearts, too. I like Purple hearts. How about you? Green hearts, Yellow hearts, Blue hearts, too. I like rainbow hearts. How about you?

6 "I Love You More Than Applesauce" By Jack Prelutsky Giphy This cute poem is good for Valentine's Day because it's about both love, of course, and just about every sweet treat you can think of. American poet Jack Prelutsky has written many books for kids, so it makes sense that some of his poems are perfectly-suited to little eyes and ears as well. I love you more than applesauce, Than peaches and a plum, Than chocolate hearts, And cherry tarts, And berry bubblegum.