The height of all things fresh and springy, May is an excellent month to have a baby. It's a time of growth, graduations, and outdoor celebrations. And these fascinating facts about May babies will give you more reasons than ever to appreciate children born in the fifth month of the year. Not that you need any other excuse to appreciate your little flower, but May babies are extra-special for a whole host of reasons.

From zodiac signs to shared celebrity birth months, May babies are pretty great. Oh, and in many other parts of the world, May weather is absolutely ideal for an outdoor birthday celebration (warm enough to run around without a jacket outdoors, and think of all the adorable outfits), so May kids win on that front as well.

May babies are in good company, too. Around 327,917 babies were born in May of 2015, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's one of the more average months, not the September spike of 347,516 or the February drop of 298,058, as further noted by the CDC. Really, May is more of a sweet spot in the birthday world: neither too popular nor too unusual, it's a perfect middle ground.

1 They're Born Near Mother's Day Giphy Sure, all moms and children have a special bond that's celebrated on Mother's Day. But May babies offer the extra joy of being born in the same month as this meaningful holiday. And for some lucky moms, the baby's birthday might fall on the second Sunday in May from time to time. It's the most fitting Mother's Day present of all.

2 They're A Taurus Or A Gemini Giphy If you're into astrology, then here's some happy news: your May baby was born under a fantastic zodiac sign. Kids born from April 20 to May 20 are Taurus, whereas children born from May 21 to June 20 are Gemini, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. Both options are pretty great, too. Taurus people are famed for their energy and persistence, whereas Gemini are versatile and communicative, according to Astrostyle.

3 Their Birthstone Is The Emerald Giphy OK, so all gemstones are amazing, and I'd be hard pressed to pick a favorite. But the elegant emerald, May's birthstone, has some pretty outstanding features. Thanks to its vibrant and striking green hue, emeralds have been mined since at least 300 BC, according to the Gemological Institute of America. Apparently Cleopatra had a particular fondness for the stone, and used them in her royal garb. This beautiful beryl, with its springtime green color, is a fantastic birthstone.

4 They're Born In Bike Month Giphy For much of the world, May is the best month to really get outside and get moving after winter is long gone. So it's no surprise that May is officially National Bike Month. Established in 1956, National Bike Month celebrates bicycling and encourages more people to try out life on two wheels, according to the League of American Wheelmen, Inc. With any luck, your May baby will have a natural fondness for cycling.

5 They're Lucky Giphy Does fortune favor the May baby? Well, maybe. In fact, May babies are born in the luckiest month by many estimations, at least according to a study at the Edinburgh International Science Festival of 40,000 people, as reported inThe Telegraph. "The bottom line is that people who are born in the summer consider themselves luckier than those born in the winter months," said study author Professor Richard Wiseman. (Oh, but winter babies aren't totally out of luck: they can learn to be more optimistic if it doesn't come as naturally.)

6 They May Share Their Birthday With Your Favorite Celebrity Giphy Your kid shares a birth month with some pretty cool people. Celebrities born in May include George Clooney, Jamie Dornan, Dwayne Johnson, Christina Hendricks, Will Arnett, Stephen Colbert, Cate Blanchett, and Rosario Dawson, and Tina Fey, according to Fandango. It's a great mix, right?

7 They're more likely to be night owls Giphy A study in the journal Sleep found that those born in the spring and summer are likely to go to bed later than those born in the fall or winter. It may have something to do with sunlight affecting their circadian rhythm. They were not, on the other hand, expected to wake up any earlier or later despite their bedtime.