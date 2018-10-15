Did you wake up at 4:00 am to watch the royal wedding? Do you obsess over the Kensington Palace Instagram account when you should be working? Did you watch The Crown in less than 24 hours? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might have an obsession with the royal family. I'm sorry to say there's no known cure for British monarchy fanaticism, but would you even want to cure it if you could? Instead of googling how to stop daydreaming about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future children, let's talk Queen Elizabeth Halloween costume ideas.

You might have initially thought to dress up as Meghan Markle or the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. And while the Duchesses are fashion icons, her majesty has sported some pretty incredible looks throughout her life that should not be overlooked for costume potential. The rainbow array of coats she's known for wearing today dazzle every time the Queen leaves the castle and would immediately be recognizable as a costume. Also, I know I've been obsessed with Claire Foy's outfits on The Crown, and although the costumes on the show aren't exactly what her majesty was wearing 50 years ago, they're definitely gorgeous enough to inspire some fabulous Halloween looks fit for a queen.

Whether you're trying to emulate the Queen's dramatic beauty from her coronation day or you just really want to wear a brightly colored jacket for Halloween, I've got you covered with the costume ideas below. One monarch fashion tip before you read on: pair a handbag and gloves with any Queen Elizabeth look. She never leaves home without them, according to Brightside. And if you need ideas for how to get the rest of your family in royal order on Halloween, click here.