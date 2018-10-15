8 Queen Elizabeth Halloween Costumes To Bring Out Your Inner Queen
Did you wake up at 4:00 am to watch the royal wedding? Do you obsess over the Kensington Palace Instagram account when you should be working? Did you watch The Crown in less than 24 hours? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might have an obsession with the royal family. I'm sorry to say there's no known cure for British monarchy fanaticism, but would you even want to cure it if you could? Instead of googling how to stop daydreaming about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future children, let's talk Queen Elizabeth Halloween costume ideas.
You might have initially thought to dress up as Meghan Markle or the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. And while the Duchesses are fashion icons, her majesty has sported some pretty incredible looks throughout her life that should not be overlooked for costume potential. The rainbow array of coats she's known for wearing today dazzle every time the Queen leaves the castle and would immediately be recognizable as a costume. Also, I know I've been obsessed with Claire Foy's outfits on The Crown, and although the costumes on the show aren't exactly what her majesty was wearing 50 years ago, they're definitely gorgeous enough to inspire some fabulous Halloween looks fit for a queen.
Whether you're trying to emulate the Queen's dramatic beauty from her coronation day or you just really want to wear a brightly colored jacket for Halloween, I've got you covered with the costume ideas below. One monarch fashion tip before you read on: pair a handbag and gloves with any Queen Elizabeth look. She never leaves home without them, according to Brightside. And if you need ideas for how to get the rest of your family in royal order on Halloween, click here.
1Princess Days
Charm Rainbow Women's WW2 Costume Army Suit Wartime Officer, $20, Amazon.
Before she became queen, Elizabeth served as a mechanic and military truck driver in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II and remains the only female member of the royal family to have served in the armed services, according to History . If you're anything like me, the Queen's hands-on past will only make you love the monarch more, so dress up as the former Princess Elizabeth for Halloween to give yourself an excuse to tell everyone you see that day just how amazing the Queen really is.
2Coronation Cutie
White Maxi Dress Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve Women Formal Dress, $31, Milanoo. Forum Novelties Royal King Cape for Adults Silver, $10, Amazon. Burgundy Crown, $15, Party City.
The Queen's coronation marked the moment the longest reigning British monarch became the leader we know today (and it made for an excellent episode of The Crown, but I digress). So obviously her coronation look had to be on the list. Besides, what says Queen more than a cape and a crown?
3Giddy Up
Tweed Houndstooth Blazer, $40, Forever 21. KOGMO Womens Premium Warm Fleece Lined Leggings with High Waist in Nude, $10, Walmart. Vintage Silky Printed Scarf, $10, Urban Outfitters. Women's Breanna Over the Knee Riding Boots - A New Day™, $35, Target.
I usually picture the Queen drinking tea and eating crumpets, but she's actually a very active person and still riding horses at the age of 92 according to Town and Country. In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's equestrian skills, base your Halloween costume off the riding look she wore to a meeting with President Reagan in 1982. Bonus: each of these pieces is totally reusable for everyday wear.
4Mellow Yellow
FENSACE with Pockets Womens 3/4 Sleeves Casual A-line Cotton Midi Dress, $19, Amazon. SAFERIN Women's Organza Church Kentucky Derby Fascinator Bridal Tea Party Wedding Hat, $16, Amazon. Vivilly 1Pcs A to Z 26 English Letters Silver Plated Metal Clear AAA+ Crystal Lapel Pin Brooches Collar, $7, Amazon. White Costume Gloves (Wrist Length), $4, Amazon.
Can sunshine be bottled into a human? If so, the Queen was filled to the brim with it at Prince William and Kate's wedding back in 2011. You can throw together an imitation of the look with just a few pieces, just don't forget the "E" brooch to remind everyone exactly who you are.
5Christmas Color Change
BYWX-Women Chic Lapel Double Breasted Belted Flared Pea Coat, $36, Amazon. Soft Orange Satin Top Hat Costume Adult, $10, Walmart. Women's Short Black Gloves, $5, Party City.
The Queen stole the show at a Christmas ceremony the royal family attended last year, as USA Today reports, in this bright ensemble, and I can't think of anything more perfect than a Halloween costume totally based on the color orange.
6Royal Blue
V-Neck Shift Dress for Women, $15, Old Navy. Women Foldable Organza Church Derby Hat, $13, Amazon. ShedRain Bubble Umbrella, $19, Target. 6ct Pearl Necklace - Spritz™, $5, Target.
Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II has an umbrella in every color to match each of her outfits, and honestly, it's goals. Throw together this costume, and you'll trick yourself into thinking you have a rainbow array of umbrellas waiting for you at home.
7The Queen of Green
GRACE KARIN Women Lightweight Hooded Waterproof Outdoor Raincoat Jacket, $20, Amazon. Women Satin Church Christening Derby Kentucky Wedding Formal Party Hat in Light Green, $31, Amazon. ISABELLE Multiple Zipper Structured Satchel, $15, TJ Maxx.
If you're lucky enough to be able to wear lime green and not look nauseated, please base your Halloween costume on the Queen's outfit for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. Plus, the jacket is waterproof, so you'll be ready for any inclement Halloween weather.
8Pretty In Pink
Boucle Knit Double-Breasted Coat, $60, Forever 21. Wool Fedora, $50, Gap. Silky Satin Gloves Wrist Length Adult Size For Ladies, $6, Amazon.
Think of this costume as an updated version of the Queen's pink perfection. The coat and hat are totally on trend, so you can definitely wear them long past October. Also, the hat can double as a Lady Gaga costume if you're feeling the Gaga love after seeing A Star Is Born.