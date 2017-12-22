8 Witch Moms On How They Teach Their Kids About Magic

Magic has always been a part of my life. It’s something I’ve consistently found to be special; a catalyst for change through potentially supernatural or otherwise inexplicable forces. Even when I gave up religion, I always maintained a belief in the power of nature and magic. I know I’m not the only mom out there who wants to share their witchcraft with their kids, either. That's why I asked witch moms to reveal the ways they teach their kids about magic, whether it’s through spending time together in nature, celebrating the Sabbats, creating altars together, cooking delicious food, or, well, you get the idea.

Way before I became a mother, I knew magic would be part of my future children’s lives. And now that I am a mom, I'm proud to say that it’s something I hope my son will enjoy for the better part of his life. He definitely loves spending time with his parents in the kitchen, and while cooking might not be seen as magical to some, I definitely think it is. It all depends on your intent, my enchanted ones.

I also tell my son about the Sabbats, also known as the Wiccan holidays, although we haven't started celebrating them yet. And I love teaching my son about the magic and power of nature itself. So if you’re thinking of sharing the path with your own littles, be sure to check out the following ways other moms are introducing their littles to witchcraft:

Rhiannon, 36 Giphy “We love building fairy houses and leaving little treats and whatnot. I once wrote a fiction story about my daughter and me in fairyland!”

Christina, 40 Giphy “I've got two daughters (9 and 6) and a son (2). Sometimes, before the girls go off to school or to a busy event, we pull our "invisible cloak of protection" around us to have a little energy buffer. Sometimes my younger daughter in particular feels afraid of the dark, so I create a little pink bubble of love around her, gradually expanding it bigger and bigger until it covers the whole universe. And we wave our hand out because we can't even hold the bubble anymore. Knowing that pink bubble of love is there with you all the time [is powerful]. The other thing that comes to mind is sometimes we set up stuffed animals as guards at night to protect them from whatever troubles them, like bad dreams, monsters, scary spirits.”

Olga, 35 Giphy “I like to cook, and explaining about all the different spices and herbs.”

Arlene, 23 Giphy “They are part of any and all celebrations. Full moon, mabon, etc. The elements are fun for everyone and my girls are obsessed with water and fire. My littles are 1 and 2 but it’s a whole family thing. And a cleansing is just a normal part of their lives.”

Kelly, 28 Giphy “We talk about herbal ‘medicines’ often, especially this time of the year!”

Jenn, 41 Giphy “We use a daily rotating altar with offerings in our tiny house, this way the kids are introduced to all the gods and spirits (like ancestors and wights) that we honor in our home. My daughter likes to listen to the prayers I have written for each god, and then repeat after me. Our kids are 4 and 20 months, and we all do it together as a family.”

Rose, 24 Giphy “When I was younger my mom would bring me and my sisters to rituals, and include us. We would also celebrate full moon rituals, and Yule instead of Christmas, and Samhain instead of Halloween”