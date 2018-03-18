Every holiday feels more special when you have kids. Not only do you get a team to celebrate with, you get a chance to exercise your creative muscles with fun activities and decor. For me, Easter is one of those holidays that inspires my inner child to come out and play. I love setting up an egg hunt for my kids, but as they get older, I have to get more creative. If you are looking to pep (or peep) up your Easter this year, here are some fresh outdoor Easter egg hunt ideas.

I grew up living in an apartment building, so all of the egg hunts I had were done indoors. Looking under beds and sofa cushions can get kind of boring, so I try to take advantage of my backyard and set up my children’s egg hunts outside. With a little bit of creativity, outdoor egg hunts can turn into a mini adventure that the whole family can enjoy.

Nowadays, there are a variety of eggs you can get, from sports-themed designs to metallic ones, so you can create a custom egg hunt that’s perfect for your family. Here are just a few great ideas to get you hoppin’.

1 Hang Colorful Egg Poppers Giphy If you want to try something super fun, try hanging your eggs instead of hiding them. This great DIY Egg Popper tutorial from Studio DIY suggested that you fill your plastic eggs with candy, wrap them in crepe paper, and then tie them to tree branches in your yard with twine. You can use colorful paper to create an inviting and exciting Easter hunt activity for kids of all ages.

2 Obstacle Course Egg Hunt Giphy Kids love obstacle courses, so why not incorporate one into your Easter egg hunt? Purple Trail suggested placing challenging activities all around your yard. You can make the activities Easter-inspired, like balancing an egg on a spoon or hopping like a bunny over some eggs. Your kids can pick up a treat-filled egg after completing each activity, and you can even set up a special prize for the child who finishes first.

3 Fun Activity Eggs Giphy This Easter egg hunt idea from Play Party Plan suggested writing activities like “A trip to the dollar store” or “stay up 15 minutes later” on little slips you stuff inside the Easter eggs. Subbing candy for fun activities is great if you’re trying to avoid all the extra sugar and it’s perfect for warmer weather, where candy can melt outside within minutes.

4 Musical Egg Hunt Giphy Make your egg hunt a little more fun by adding music to the mix. Think musical chairs, but instead of sitting, they get to hunt for eggs until the music stops. Imagiplay suggested that to make it more competitive, you can choose a winner based on who has the most eggs at the end of the game.

5 Helium Balloon Eggs Giphy Younger kids can have a hard time finding eggs. They tend to get easily side-tracked or frustrated, no matter how easy you make it. With this genius idea from Celebrations at Home, you can tie helium balloons to each egg, so that your child can see it from far away. Not only does a sea of balloons and eggs look inviting, it also amps up the festive feel of the holiday

6 Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt Kelly Dixon on YouTube If you are planning on having an evening Easter celebration, you can easily try this DIY Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt tutorial from Smart School House. All you need to do is place small, battery-operated LED tea lights into large plastic Easter eggs. You can add candy, money, or any other rewards you can fit inside with the tea lights. Not only will it make your yard look magical, it will be extra fun and exciting for the kids to hunt for these glowing eggs at night.

7 Make A Treasure Map Giphy To add a little challenge to your egg hunt, you can strategically place the eggs around your yard and create a corresponding treasure map with clues. You can have one special egg as the treasure, or if you have multiple kids partaking, you can hide a variety of special eggs around the yard. This idea from Kidspot, is perfect for little ones. You just draw things like a tree, shrub, or house with a box next to each. You hide eggs in those areas, and when your kids find them, they can check off each box.

8 Make It Interactive Giphy Sure, hunting for eggs is fun, but what if your egg told you to hop like a bunny? This brilliant idea from Alice and Lois suggested adding little fun activity slips to your eggs, like “Sing your favorite song” or “Oink like a piggy”. If you have been working with your kids on a nursery rhymes, the alphabet, numbers, or colors, you can add those into your activity slips, too.