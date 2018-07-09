I must admit that when it comes to being pregnant, I am not a fan. Am I thankful that I have the ability to grow another human being inside my body? Yes, especially after suffering three miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. But any fertility hardships -- either mine or someone else's -- doesn't negate the fact that pregnancy is uncomfortable, taxing, and scary. I can say, however, that there are more than a few reasons why being pregnant in the summer is actually the best... ridiculously hot days and all.

I am 21 weeks pregnant with my second and currently it is 88 degrees outside, with 53 percent humidity. Tomorrow it's supposed to hit 92 degrees. Am I happy about it? Nope. Sweating profusely isn't really my idea of a good time. But I've also been able to take the good with the bad, and in the process I've realized there is a lot of good involved when you're pregnant in the summer. From what you can wear, to how sympathetic other people are, it's not the worst time to be growing another human being in your body.

So while I understand why people hate being pregnant in the summer — and sympathize with those who are counting down the minutes until the first leaf starts to fall and the temperature drops — I'm going to be enjoying my summer pregnancy, and for the following reasons:

All The Maxi Dresses Giphy To me, there's nothing more comfortable for a pregnant woman to wear than a big, light, loose maxi dress. Not only will they keep you cool, but they're considered appropriate (even stylish!) summer attire, so you'll fit right in with the not-pregnant crowd.

A Solid Excuse To Stay Outside If it's gorgeous outside and I decide to lay on my couch and watch Netflix, chances are I'm going to feel incredibly guilty about it. That's not the case if I'm growing another human being inside my body. And the best part is people understand! They don't want you outside in the sun! They're more than happy to accommodate your indoor fun, and without making you feel like you're somehow missing out on all that sunshine. So sure, Cindy, you go ahead to the beach, but I'm busy growing a fetus arm and leg over here.

Water Parks Giphy Are they expensive? Usually. Are they crowded? Probably. But I love me a great waterpark, and the wading pool is where you'll find my pregnant ass on many a summer afternoon. I can enjoy a nice soak while everyone else goes down some treacherous waterslide.

Pools It doesn't matter if it's a community pool or an inflatable pool in my backyard, I want to be sitting in some small body of water as often as possible. And when it's the summertime I can do that without a care in the world. Hell, my son can join me and it looks like I'm "parenting." That's what I like to call a win-win, my friends.

Literally Anything To Do With Water Giphy I'm sure you've noticed a pattern by now, dear reader. But isn't this really the best part of summer? All the excuses you have to go find a nearby body of water and jump in it? I love nothing more than making a trip to the beach, a pool, a waterpark, or setting up a sprinkler.

There's No Fear Of Falling If you live in a state that provides a bounty of snow and ice in the winter, you know what I'm talking about. I'm terrified of falling when I'm pregnant, and a slippery sidewalk or treacherous driveway makes that fear all too real. I don't have to worry about that in the summertime, though! And that's reason enough to put up with the uncomfortably hot summer months.

Everyone Is Automatically Sympathetic Giphy You have not experienced the depth of other people's empathy until you've been pregnant in the summer. From people worrying about the amount of water I'm drinking to telling me to work from home when it's particularly hot and humid to bringing me an extra fan or keeping on the air conditioning for longer than usual, everyone seems to be concerned about my wellbeing when it's ridiculously hot outside. Can it be annoying at times? Sure, but it's also great to know that people, you know, care.

Flip Flops I don't have to bend down to tie my shoes, and I don't have to worry about my toes freezing. That's the dream, my friends. That's the dream.