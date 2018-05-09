9 Signs You're A TJ Maxx Mom

The first time I visited a TJ Maxx store, I was a little overwhelmed. I had no idea what to expect or what kinds of things I would find. I certainly didn’t expect to become a convert, but I walked in looking for a pair of yoga pants and walked out with a cart full of items I didn't know I needed. Now, I show all the signs I'm a TJ Maxx mom, and I have a feeling I'm not alone.

For the uninitiated, TJ Maxx is pretty much what would happen if a department store and Target had a baby. They have the brands you might expect at a department store, but they also have carts, which makes shopping easier when you have a baby or toddler in tow. Not to mention lower prices than you probably expect.

For me, the best part of TJ Maxx are the deals. It tells you right on the price tag how their price compares with other stores, so I get a little adrenaline burst when I realize how much money I'm saving. And the deals are real, not just markdowns to make you feel good. When I’ve looked online to see how their prices compare, they almost always have the best price I can find. As someone who loathes paying full price for anything, I simply fell in love. Racks upon racks of clothes for me, a wide selection of baby clothes, muslin swaddle blankets, shoes, a new coat for my son, dishes, and even makeup — all on sale.

So yeah, now I ’m totally a TJ Maxx Mom, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. I show all of the signs of a true Maxxinsta, including the following:

You Know The Best Times To Shop Giphy TJ Maxx moms know that the best time to go shopping is first thing in the morning. I hate crowds, and by going right after they open I have a more pleasant, less congested retail playground to shop in. I have also found that the morning is better because things are in their proper places and there is a better selection.

You Go There When You Don’t Need Anything Some days, I go to TJ Maxx just to see what I can find. I can push my toddler around in a cart, and enjoy getting out of the house for a break. I don't always buy something, but I usually find something I need... and always get it on sale.

You Always End Up Finding Something You Didn’t Know You Needed Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I always find something at TJ Maxx, whether I knew I needed it or not. I've bought some pretty unexpected and strange things there — a muffin tin that makes pumpkin-shaped muffins, a pull-up bar, and even Halloween costumes for my kids that were less than half the price than they were online.

You Stop There First If I need something they sell — like a tablecloth for my scratched dining room table or more yoga pants for my mom wardrobe — I like to stop at TJ Maxx before I visit any other stores, just to see what they have. I almost always end up getting something there, and then don't have to make additional stops, which is awesome because, as a busy mom, I never know when my toddler will tire of shopping with me and throw a tantrum.

You Start At The Clearance Racks Giphy If there's anything better than scoring a deal, it's scoring a better deal after something goes on clearance. I always start at the clearance racks first to see what I might find.

You Check Prices On Your Phone I used to always check prices on things I found at TJ Maxx. Now I only put in that extra work for big-ticket items, like coats and furniture. For the most part I simply determine in advance how much I want to spent and (try to) stay on budget by keeping my cart below a certain threshold.

You Post About The Deals You Find On Social Media Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I have found some really great deals at TJ Maxx, and sometimes I can't help but share my finds with my friends and followers. Like this amazing galaxy print winter jacket that I got for 50 percent off the regular price.

You Are Willing To Search For A Deal I have to admit that I kind of like searching through racks and shelves until I find the perfect thing at the best price. It's kind of like a retail treasure hunt.