9 Unexpected Qualities Meghan Markle & Princess Diana Have In Common

I'm not sure what it is about Meghan Markle that captured the world's attention a few years ago and has kept it ever since. Maybe it's the fact that she married Prince Harry, the youngest son of the late Princess Diana and the one person who many have said to most resemble her. I think millions of royal watchers felt a deep sense of almost maternal connection to Prince Harry, who always seemed so close to the mother he lost at age 12. Which is why people might look for some unexpected qualities Meghan Markle and Princess Diana have in common; now that Prince Harry has found love, I think everyone wonders how his mother would feel about it.

If Prince Harry is to be believed, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle would have been good friends if she hadn't died in a car crash in Paris, France in 1997. The new father to baby boy Archie said in an interview with the BBC in 2017 that his mother would have been "over the moon" with his choice in a wife, and that the two women would have "been thick as thieves, without question." Considering all of the small ways the two women were so similar, both in personality and in circumstance, I think Prince Harry is probably right.

Passion For Charity Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana's name has almost become synonymous with charitable works; as the Princess of Wales she didn't simply throw her name behind the causes she believed in, she showed up. Whether at a landmine in Africa or at an AIDS hospice, Princess Diana's charity work was deeply meaningful to her. The same goes for Meghan Markle. She has written a cookbook with some of the victims of the Grenfell Towers fire in order to help them refurbish their community kitchen and is developing a line of clothing for Smart Works, a charity that helps women get back into the workplace. Diana and Markle would have had a lot to talk about when it comes to their passion for charity.

Passion For Harry Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Prince Harry was a little boy in 1987, he made everyone laugh by sticking his tongue out at the media from inside the car, including his mother. In fact, Princess Diana always seemed to get a real kick out of her son; beyond the mother-son bond even. She seemed to think he was pretty funny, and Meghan Markle definitely has that in common with her mother-in-law. The Royal Family Channel on YouTube

Fashion Icon Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Beyond her charitable works, Princess Diana was also a trailblazer when it came to fashion. She liked to keep things casual with jeans and boots but also had her own trademark style, like the famous black dress she wore after she and Prince Charles divorced in 1994. As a former actress, Markle has become a similar icon. Favoring simple pieces that can pack a bit of a personalized punch every now and then.

Villified By The Press Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images A day doesn't go by without the British tabloid media attacking Meghan Markle, most recently for taking a private jet to Nice, France with her husband and baby. It was much the same for Princess Diana; when she and Prince Charles were still married she was attacked so often in the press that she developed severe depression issues and even an eating disorder.

Proudly Ambitious WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle was enjoying a solid acting career before she married Prince Harry in 2018. She starred on Suits, ran a popular lifestyle site called The Tig, and engaged in various philanthropic works. Now that she's a member of the royal family, Markle is working as hard as ever and seems to be loving every moment of it. Princess Diana was a young part-time nursery school teacher when she married Prince Charles, but she found her passion. She was unapologetically ambitious with her charity work, using her status to shed a light on disenfranchised communities at the time no matter what anyone thought.

Personal Family Struggles WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle is famously close to her mother, Doria Ragland, who was naturally at her wedding and also at the family's home of Frogmore Cottage after the birth of Archie in May. Her relationship with her father Thomas Markle is definitely more complicated. Her father caused a major scandal when he didn't come to her wedding to Prince Harry last May, and has continued to cause issues by speaking to British tabloids ever since. While Princess Diana's family might not have had the same issues, she also had a somewhat difficult relationship with her own family, unfortunately, enduring an unhappy childhood, as per The Sun.

Touchy/Feely Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images There's no other way to say this; both Meghan Markle and Princess Diana appear to big fans of hugging. And kissing, and all the good touchy/feely stuff that makes a person feel nice. Lucky Prince Harry.

Looking For Love WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you like Meghan Markle or not, I think it's safe to say she is clearly in love with Prince Harry. There are some who might insinuate that she married him for less altruistic reasons, but the reality is that theirs is a fairy tale love story. Princess Diana felt much the same way about Prince Charles, when the couple became engaged and sat down for an interview with the BBC, Diana was asked if she was marrying for love. She smiled shyly and said, "Of course." Prince Charles added, "Whatever love means." iLovePrincessDiana on YouTube