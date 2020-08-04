The first time you get down in the boudoir after welcoming a baby can be daunting and maybe a little weird and, during a recent interview, comedian Amy Schumer got candid about her postpartum sex experience and hilariously described how she felt about getting back in the sack.

The Expecting Amy star recently sat down for a chat with Heidi Murkoff and her daughter Emma Bing for an interview on their What To Expect podcast. And in a preview clip from their Aug. 5 episode shared with E! News on Tuesday, Murkoff, who wrote the famous parenting guide What To Expect When You're Expecting, asked Schumer about her postpartum sex experience, or as she put it, "new parents sex." And, no big surprise here, she nailed what it's like for so many new moms.

"Well, you know, it's like they say, you can't have sex for like six weeks, you know? And I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just like sliced my FUPA open," Schumer told Murkoff and Bing in the preview shared with E! News. "I'm not like dying to, you know, get pounded from behind. Thank you very much."

What's that I hear? Slow clapping from moms around the country?

Schumer welcomed her 15-month-old son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer in May 2019 via C-section. Since then, she's been gloriously transparent about her experience with pregnancy, childbirth, motherhood, and even her first postpartum period, which she described to BuzzFeed in July as "a perfect storm."

"My first postpartum period was just like, holy f*cking sh*t. Is this normal? I had a C-section, so for some reason, I thought it might not be bad. I have endometriosis, and so it was a perfect storm. Like, the skies opened up. It was like that for six damn months," the comedian told BuzzFeed.

As for her the first time she had sex after giving birth? According to the clip shared with E! News, Schumer told Murkoff and Bing that after the six weeks were up, "it was nice." "Once we can have sex again, it was, it was nice," Schumer said on the podcast. "And we're really good about having sex once a week. We just keep it going because you have to otherwise you're just like roommates and then it's like weird that you're having sex."

According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors don't have a required waiting period for sex after childbirth, but they genuinely advise around six weeks no matter how your baby was delivered to allow the body time to heal. There's also the emotional toll of giving birth that can take a toll on a person's sex drive.

Every mother's experience is different, of course, but all of this new mom honesty from Amy Schumer is hopefully helping some feel less surprised.