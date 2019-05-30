One of the great joys of having a new baby is introducing him or her to all of your friends. Because in my experience, those friends tend to bring snacks and presents and offer to hold the baby so your arms can get a bit of a rest. Especially if those friends happen to be parents themselves. So I'm happy to report that baby Archie has reportedly met one of Meghan Markle's best friends, according to the Daily Mail, who will definitely know a little something about lending a hand in the baby holding department.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child together, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. The couple couldn't be more excited to be parents if they tried, as evidenced by Prince Harry's exuberant announcement after his son's birth and their glowing interview with the press as a new family of three days after the big event. As Prince Harry told reporters, according to Town & Country, "It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. And here I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy."

While the new mom is clearly happy with her snug home situation with her "two guys," that doesn't mean she won't need a little girl time every once in awhile. And fortunately it looks like her old friends are there for her.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A new report from the Daily Mail suggests that tennis legend Serena Williams "popped in to see him last week, making a flying visit before she headed for Paris to prepare for the French Open tournament." It seems she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, headed over to Markle's new home of Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle to meet the newest royal baby before jetting off to France to play a little tennis. Ah, the lives of the rich and famous, right?

Williams, of course, avoided sharing any photos of baby Archie but did share a photo of herself wearing a dress of her own design in a pretty fancy-looking stateroom... perhaps at Frogmore Cottage?

The former Suits actress has been friends with the tennis champion ever since the two first met at a Super Bowl party in 2010, according to The Sun. They have remained close despite their geographic distance, with Williams attending Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 and even throwing the expectant mom a star-studded baby shower in February, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Now Williams has apparently met baby Archie, but I'm wondering if Markle had the chance to meet Williams' 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.? Judging from Williams' Instagram feed, it seems little Olympia was with her in Paris, so I think it's probably a fair assumption that she brought her little girl along to meet Archie.

Just picture how cute that meeting would have been.

As much support as I'm sure Meghan Markle has to help with baby Archie right now, there is honestly nothing quite like a visit from an old friend who knew you Before. Before you were married, before you were a mom... before you were the Duchess of Sussex. And that's the good stuff.