T'is the season for pumpkin, candy, spooks, and treats. And although Halloween is a bit different this year, celeb parents have kept up with the tradition of getting their little ones all decked out for the holiday. Truly, celebrity moms and their kids in their Halloween costumes are the sweet treat we all need, in addition to all of the candy we fully deserve in 2020.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially advised against traditional trick-or-treating this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19, celebrity parents have found innovative ways to make sure their kids are getting the most out of the holiday, whether it's spooky decorations at their houses or just having fun carving pumpkins. And, of course, let's not forget about the costumes.

Ahead of the holiday, Google released its annual set of data for the top trending Halloween costumes this year for kids, which included plenty of witches and superheroes. And since masks will be on the scene for quite some time due to the virus, don't be surprised if you see a few Marvel Black Panther costumes around town. As for celebs, they opted for plenty of pop culture references, nostalgia, and overall cuteness to celebrate Halloween 2020.

Ciara You'll have to do a double take with Ciara and her son Future Zahir's costumes that completely embody Cardi B and Offset for Halloween. The Level Up singer had Cardi down to the tongue and 5-year-old Future was all swag as the Migos rapper.

Toya Johnson Reality TV personality Toya Johnson and her family delivered all sorts of Spice Girls nostalgia when they dressed up as the popular 90s U.K. pop group. The Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta star played two roles, Scary and Posh Spice, while her oldest daughter, Reginae Carter, was Ginger and Sporty Spice. And little Reign Rushing was Baby Spice.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter, Kaavia James, roared in Halloween as a lion. "I really do hope the lion sleeps tonight," Union captioned the photo. "I can't take the cuteness."

Kandi Burruss Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her kids were all animal print and marital arts this year. While Burruss went as a leopard, 4-year-old Ace Tucker was a ninja and her daughter Blaze Tucker dressed up in a kangaroo costume. "My mom had the bright idea to make me wear this kangaroo outfit," the caption on little Blaze's Instagram page read. "I guess I’ll be nice a play along."

Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian was collecting fairytale memories this Halloween. The 36-year-old reality star shared this adorable photo with her daughter, True, in cat ears and niece, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, in a princess costume. Earlier in October, Kardashian hosted a family pumpkin carving party for True.

Kim Kardashian-West Meanwhile, older sister, Kim Kardashian-West got into serious character with her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic from Netflix's Tiger King. Her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — all transformed into wild cats.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ariah Ahead of the holiday, Tamera Mowry-Housley shared a throwback picture of her little one, Ariah. The two twinned as superheroes on Halloween in 2017.

Jade Roper Tolbert Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert painted her baby bump as the moon and her 13 month-old son, Brooks, was the astronaut. The soon-to-be mother of three jokingly captioned the photo, "These two little guys are out of this world! Tried to get Emmy in this pic, but she needed some space (get it). Maybe we’ll planet for later." Tolbert is expecting a baby boy with husband Tanner Tolbert. The couple are parents to Brooks and 3-year-old, Emerson "Emmy" Avery.