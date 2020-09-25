With a precious photo of two tiny baby feet, actress Billie Lourd announced she's welcomed her first child — a baby boy! — with her fiancé Austen Rydell. And that's not all, Lourd also revealed her little one's name, which appears to be a sweet ode to her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

"Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," the Booksmart actress announced on Instagram with four crown emojis and four blue heart emojis while sharing a photo of her baby's feet under a soft blanket. Kingston's little onesie looked as though it featured a galaxy theme on a dark background with stars and planets. Considering the little boy is the only grandchild of the late Carrie Fisher, known the world over as Princess Leia from Star Wars, this felt incredibly appropriate.

Lourd's last Instagram post before announcing the birth of her son was actually a Mother's Day post honoring Fisher, who died suddenly at the age of 60 in December 2016. She shared a photo of herself as a baby with her mom and sent her love to anyone else who might be having a "complicated Mother's Day this year."

Now that she's a mom herself, Mother's Day in 2021 is presumably going to look very different with little Kingston to celebrate with her.

Lourd and Rydell announced their engagement in June after being together for two years, and apparently were keeping some pretty big news under their hats. The arrival of their baby boy. Even some of Lourd's friends and co-stars took to her Instagram announcement to share their surprise and excitement. Scream Queens' star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "WAIT What?," while her Booksmart co-star Beanie Feldstein simply wrote "Mazel Tov."

Lea Michele, another of her Scream Queens' co-stars who just welcomed her own little boy in August, just seemed excited when she wrote, "He’s finally here! So happy for you! Boy moms!" She tagged Emma Roberts in the post, who is expecting a baby boy as well.