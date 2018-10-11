I feel like everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer — especially breast cancer. Whether you're dealing with a loved one going through breast cancer or you're dealing with it yourself, you can show your support and love with these powerful Instagram captions for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Social media is the most common outlet for displays of camaraderie these days, for better or for worse. And who knows, maybe your words will give someone strength, peace, or comfort.

My mom, grandmother and aunt have all had breast cancer — and thankfully, my mom and my aunt both beat it and lived to tell the tale. My grandmother unfortunately did not. But October is a special month for our family because it serves as a month to honor those survivors and those who have unfortunately left us. And it also serves as a very important reminder to encourage friends and loved ones to do self-exams or to get checked by their doctor — and you should most definitely do the same.

Let's also take a moment to remember to please not sexualize breast cancer awareness month. If I see one more "I love boobs" or "save the ta-tas" shirt I'm going to lose my lunch. Those breasts are more than sexual objects. Let's focus on the lives and health of the women those boobs are attached to, please.

Additionally, if you’re wanting to make a donation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to an organization that is not so controversial, check out the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, or any other charities on this curated breast cancer charities list from Popular Science.

When I asked my mom — a breast cancer survivor — for a quote, she said, "Yes, these are fake. Cancer sucks." Humorous, blunt, and to the point. And maybe that's what a lot of people just want to hear. How much it sucks and how crappy everything is — not inspirational quotes. Because it totally is horrible and unfair.

My mom had a double mastectomy to make sure the cancer never ever came back, and I look up to her a lot for her strength and perseverance during that horrible time for still being positive and continuing on. I'm so proud of her and thankful she's still around to be my son's Memaw. Don't forget to tell your loved ones how proud of them you are and how thankful you are they're around this month, and every month — maybe with one of these quotes.

1. "Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish." — John Quincy Adams

2. " It doesn’t matter how slowly you go along, as long as you do not stop." — Confucius

3. "It always seems impossible until it’s done." — Nelson Mandela

4. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of those depths." — Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

5. "Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance." — Samuel Johnson

6. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face." — Eleanor Roosevelt

7. "The past cannot be changed, but the future is in your power." —Unknown

8. "Anyone with a heart, with a family, has experienced loss. No one escapes unscathed. Every story of separation is different, but I think we all understand that basic, wrenching emotion that comes from saying goodbye, not knowing if we'll see that person again — or perhaps knowing that we won't." — Luanne Rice

9. "The greater part of our happiness or misery depends upon our dispositions, and not our circumstances." — Martha Washington

10. “A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong.” — Luke Easter Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images

11. "Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference." — Winston Churchill

12. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." — Eleanor Roosevelt

13. "Having had cancer, one important thing to know is you're still the same person at the end. You're stripped down to near zero. But most people come out the other end feeling more like themselves than ever before." — Kylie Minogue

14. "Breast cancer changes you, and the change can be beautiful." — Jane Cook, breast cancer survivor