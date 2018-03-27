If it seems like the Duggar family always has something going on, you're not wrong. Every few months, another Duggar kid either starts courting, gets engaged, gets married, or has a baby. One of the latest family expansions came via 20-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar. She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their first child in February. As the new mom settles into the rhythms of motherhood, fans are likely wondering: Does Joy-Anna Duggar want more kids or is she content with one son?

Based on comments she has made, yes, it would seem Joy-Anna has her sights set on having more children. In fact, she has been quoted talking about her desire to have children on multiple occasions.

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle,” Joy-Anna told People following her May 2017 wedding, when asked about how many kids she wanted. “And we are putting it into his hands," she added.

Three months later, in August 2017, the Forsyths announced that they were expecting their first baby. She told People that the thing she was most excited about was watching Austin be a father. “Every child is such a precious gift from God," she told the magazine. "I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

In the couple's Instagram post announcing Joy-Anna's pregnancy, they explained that they had prayed for multiple kids. They wrote:

Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!

Growing up with 18 siblings, Joy-Anna looks back fondly on spending so much time with her brothers and sisters. She explained to People that she is excited to see her own future kids share similar bonds, telling the publication:

I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!

In addition to her comments, there are several other reasons why it's likely Joy-Anna will have more children. Firstly, Joy-Anna's comment that she wants as many children as the Lord will give her mirrors the views of the rest of her family — namely, of her parents, who have 19 children. Plus, pretty much every Duggar kid to get married has announced a pregnancy just a few months after their weddings. Not to mention, her married older siblings — Jill, Jessa, and Josh (despite the molestation and cheating scandals) — all already have multiple children.

But most of all, as Independent Baptists, the Duggars do not believe in using birth control of any kind, as explained by In Touch Weekly. If Joy-Anna and Austin follow in her family members' footsteps, the chances of them not using any form of birth control — and therefore having more children — is highly possible.

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23 at 3:39 pm. He weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 22 inches long, according the couple's Instagram post. The new parents are surely still adjusting to life with a baby, but the possibility of Joy-Anna getting pregnant again in the near future isn't totally out of the question. After all, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald announced that they were expecting their second child when their first child, Spurgeon, was just 9 months old. It will certainly be interesting to see what path Joy-Anna takes. But, in the meantime, it's more than exciting to keep up with her updates on little Gideon.

