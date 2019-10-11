Halloween Costumes For Dogs & Babies That Just Couldn't Be Cuter
Babies and dogs are adorable enough on their own, no doubt about it. But you can take their cuteness to the next level this spooky season with some matching threads. The Halloween costumes for dogs and babies out there are so cute, you won't be able to take enough pics to document this event. Any social media posts featuring the precious pair are practically guaranteed to go viral.
Plus, babies and dogs tend to share their own special bond, so why not celebrate their friendship in costume form? Whether they're dressed up as the same type of animal, popular characters from major movies, or even something completely silly, these dog and baby costumes are sure to be a hit. If you're going out trick-or-treating as a family, attending a Halloween party, or spending a chill night at home, these clever costumes will elevate your whole holiday experience this late October.
Also, treat these costume ideas as a simple jumping-off point, and add in your ideas as well. Maybe your family has an inside joke or a favorite movie that could be represented in costume form. Honestly, it's fun to browse the many costume sites for ideas, because there are a ton of precious, and often hilarious, Halloween costumes for babies and dogs available. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. Baby Yoda
Available in sizes 0-3 months through 18-24 months, this infant costume is perfect for most any baby.
Have both of your babies dress as “The Child” this year. Featuring a bodysuit and pointy-eared beanie, this soft Baby Yoda costume will keep your kid cozy (and on-trend) for Halloween. There are snaps on the back to make inevitable diaper changes easier.
Available in sizes S (6 to 10 pounds) through XL (30 to 45 pounds), this costume will fit most dogs the size of a beagle or smaller.
Not to be outdone, the baby Yoda dog costume features a robe with an attached headpiece designed to look like everyone’s favorite future Jedi Grand Master. The plush hands are even holding a little frog, just for an added touch of detail. Basically, it’s like casting your dog into an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
2. Candy Corn
This baby costume is available in sizes 0-3 months, 6-9 months, and 12-18 months.
Dress your lovelies as one of the most controversial Halloween candies. Even people who aren’t a fan of the seasonal treat will appreciate your baby’s adorable getup.
Available in sizes XXS through L, this dog dress turns your canine companion into a sweet treat.
The details on this candy corn skirt are everything, from the little bow on the back to the “wicked sweet” decal. Together, your dog and baby will be instantly recognizable as one of the season’s most iconic candies.
3. Lilo & Stitch
This cute Lilo ensemble is available in sizes newborn through 18 months.
Bring some Hawaiian vibes to your Halloween this year. This handmade clothing set for babies is made from 100% cotton with bright, vibrant colors. You can even get a cute green diaper cover to match.
Dress up your dog like Experiment 626 with this cool costume. Made with a bodysuit and headwear, the Stitch costume for dogs features 3D teeth, ears, and a raised nose. It will instantly turn your pooch into an adorable little alien.
4. Dinosaurs
Available in sizes 0-6M, 6-12M, and 12-24M, the hatching baby dinosaur costume is beyond cute.
Who knew prehistoric beasts could look so adorable? This just-hatched dinosaur costume for babies is a yarn-dyed costume with beautiful blue and purple tones. It’s constructed for comfort and warmth for your own little dino.
This pet costume is available in sizes XS (3 to 7 pounds) through L (20 to 29 pounds).
For your pup, the “scaly” two-piece costume is easy to attach with neck and belly straps. Plus, the giant eye on the side of the hat is pretty hilarious.
5. Pumpkins
The precious pumpkin costume is available in sizes 0-6M, 6-12M, and 12-24 M.
Why not choose one of the most classic Halloween costumes of all? With a jumpsuit and hood, the bright orange costume features a jack-o'-lantern face and pumpkin leaf details. Your baby will be cute as a... well, you know.
Designed to fit dogs around 20 to 29 pounds, this costume is a large size.
A near-identical match for the baby’s version, this pumpkin costume for dogs is also a timeless tradition. Adjustable straps make sure your dog stays comfy during the festivities as well.
6. Classic Monsters
This cute and spooky costume is available in sizes INF 6-12 and INF 12-18.
This iconic look channels Frankenstein’s monster with a striped, distressed jumpsuit and hood featuring a shock of black hair, bolts, and even a little scar.
XS, S, and M sizes are available for this pet costume.
With its bolts and tattered clothes, this doggie version of Frankenstein’s monster is also pretty precious. The adjustable straps make it easy to put on.
7. Mermaids
This mermaid costume is available in sizes 0-3M and 6-9M.
Both of your babies can dress as mythical creatures from under the sea. The polyester mermaid dress costume features a back zip, tulle ruffles, and foam seashell decor. It even comes with a foam starfish hair clip.
Available in sizes XS through L, this mermaid costume will fit a variety of dogs.
With adjustable Velcro straps, this sparkly mermaid costume should be a comfortable fit for your dog. This particular costume also features a sparkly top and pretty “scales” around the fin.
8. Busy Bees
With a striped tutu skirt, tulle wings, and antennae headband, this costume will turn your beloved dog into a queen bee. Most of the costume is attached by elasticized straps, so it's easy to get on your pooch. Also, notice the little crown on top of the headband.
Available in infant sizes M and L, this bee costume is perfect for your little bug.
The fuzzy, striped costume will keep your baby snug as a bug. Plus, it's packed with adorable details such as the swirly design on the wings, as well as the bobbly antennae. Together, your pooch and baby will make up the cutest hive ever.
9. Superheroes
This dog costume is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL.
Is your dog a superhero in disguise? The belt alone on this iconic Superman costume is hilarious.
Available in sizes 0-6 and 6-12, this Wonder Woman costume comes with a sparkly headband.
There's no shortage of amazing superhero costumes for your baby, either. This Wonder Woman romper, complete with an attached cape, is beyond sweet.
10. Witchy Vibes
Available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, this dog costume serves up seriously spooky vibes.
If you want a spooky look for your pooch, this purple witchy costume is available in a variety of sizes. It’s covered in so many little details, including the bow on the back and a precious little hat.
This two-piece design includes both a hat and dress — all the basic elements of a successful witch costume. The fabric is soft on your baby's skin, and you won’t ever regret choosing a tried-and-true look for your little one.
11. Toy Story
Available in sizes 3-6M, 6-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M, this costume will take your baby to Halloween and beyond.
If your baby and dog are already BFFs, then this costume duo is a brilliant choice. The Buzz Lightyear costume for your baby includes a full bodysuit, wings, gloves, and a hat. Your kid will celebrate Halloween from now to infinity with this cool getup.
Available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, this Woody costume is a perfect choice for your pup.
OK, but can you even look at this adorable pup dressed up like Woody without melting? This costume includes a shirt with attached bandana and hat, a cowhide vest, and even a Sheriff badge. Your pup and baby will steal the show this Halloween when dressed as this iconic pair of best friends.
12. Sea Creatures
This plush octopus costume for babies is available in sizes 6-12M and 12-18M.
Dress your baby as one of the most unusual and cool creatures from under the sea. The octopus costume zips in back and snaps at the bottom, and the headpiece comes complete with giant, expressive eyes.
Available in sizes XS through XXL, this shark costume will fit many different pets.
Your dog, on the other hand, likely makes a good land shark. With handy Velcro closures, this costume should be easy and comfy for your dog to wear. Of course, you're basically guaranteed to spend the whole night singing "Doggie shark, do-do, do-do-do."
13. Dragons
Designed for sizes 0-3M, this cuddly dragon costume is ideal for the littlest costumers out there.
Game Of Thrones may be over, but the Mother of Dragons lives on. Reserve the Daenerys costume for yourself, and cast your baby and pup as your dragons. This cozy look even keeps Baby’s head covered if the night is chilly — just make sure you layer something warm underneath the bodysuit if the weather calls for it.
XS, S, M, L, and XL are the sizes for this pet costume.
This blue look will turn your dog into a mythical creature, with the wings, tail, and scaly texture creating a cool iridescent effect. Now you just have to teach your dog to breathe fire.
14. Lattes
Sold in sizes 6-12 and 12-18, this infant costume is ideal for any coffee-loving family.
If you live for latte runs, then this is an adorable family costume idea. The onesie with an attached tutu forms the cup portion, while the fluffy collar and headband form the foamy whipped cream. Oh, and just look at the little straw peeking out of the headband.
Served up in sizes S, M, L, and XL, this pet latte costume is adorable.
Made from a shirt and hat, the puppy latte costume is beyond sweet. Just like the infant's costume, it features a generous "foamy" top and straw. Put your baby and dog in matching latte getups, and you're sure to win any costume contests this year.
15. Ghostbusters Characters
This iconic pet costume is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL.
Who you gonna call? The two-piece costume will turn your dog into a member of NYC's most famous ghost-hunting team. There's even an inflatable proton pack for added detail.
0-3M is the size for this infant costume.
Although the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man causes serious havoc in the Ghostbusters film, this guy looks pretty harmless and sweet. With a swaddle and hat, this costume will be instantly recognizable to any fan of the film.
16. Spiders
Sold in sizes 6-12M and 12-18M, the spider costume is an easy way to turn your baby into an eight-legged creature.
With its fluffy head and colorful, stripey legs, this spider actually looks pretty friendly.
Available in sizes S and M, this spider costume is great for smaller pooches.
Is it possible to look at this leggy costume without cracking up? On a small, skittery dog, it's a hilarious sight. The spider costume just slips on your dog with some simple Velcro straps, and poof: you have a spider-dog.
17. Pretty Peacocks
This dog costume is available in sizes XS, S, M, and L.
Flaunt it. With a fluffy headpiece and plenty of beautiful tail feathers, this costume will turn your dog into an absolutely gorgeous peacock. And just think of all the photo opportunities.
Turn your baby into a proud peacock with this costume designed for infant sizes 6-12M and 12-18M.
If you want a truly stunning look for your little one, then look no further. The costume includes a jumpsuit, tail, hood (with attached beak), and booties shaped like bird feet. Take the cuteness factor right over the top by dressing your baby and dog in matching peacock costumes for Halloween.
This article was originally published on