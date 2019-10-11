Babies and dogs are adorable enough on their own, no doubt about it. But you can take their cuteness to the next level this spooky season with some matching threads. The Halloween costumes for dogs and babies out there are so cute, you won't be able to take enough pics to document this event. Any social media posts featuring the precious pair are practically guaranteed to go viral.

Plus, babies and dogs tend to share their own special bond, so why not celebrate their friendship in costume form? Whether they're dressed up as the same type of animal, popular characters from major movies, or even something completely silly, these dog and baby costumes are sure to be a hit. If you're going out trick-or-treating as a family, attending a Halloween party, or spending a chill night at home, these clever costumes will elevate your whole holiday experience this late October.

Also, treat these costume ideas as a simple jumping-off point, and add in your ideas as well. Maybe your family has an inside joke or a favorite movie that could be represented in costume form. Honestly, it's fun to browse the many costume sites for ideas, because there are a ton of precious, and often hilarious, Halloween costumes for babies and dogs available. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

3. Lilo & Stitch Lilo Bodysuit Costume Etsy | $25 This cute Lilo ensemble is available in sizes newborn through 18 months. See On Etsy Bring some Hawaiian vibes to your Halloween this year. This handmade clothing set for babies is made from 100% cotton with bright, vibrant colors. You can even get a cute green diaper cover to match. Stitch Costume for Pets ShopDisney | $29.99 $20.99 See On ShopDisney Dress up your dog like Experiment 626 with this cool costume. Made with a bodysuit and headwear, the Stitch costume for dogs features 3D teeth, ears, and a raised nose. It will instantly turn your pooch into an adorable little alien.

7. Mermaids Infant Mermaid Costume HalloweenCostumes | $24.99 This mermaid costume is available in sizes 0-3M and 6-9M. See On HalloweenCostumes Both of your babies can dress as mythical creatures from under the sea. The polyester mermaid dress costume features a back zip, tulle ruffles, and foam seashell decor. It even comes with a foam starfish hair clip. Halloween Mermaid Pet Costume PetSmart | $19.99 Available in sizes XS through L, this mermaid costume will fit a variety of dogs. See On PetSmart With adjustable Velcro straps, this sparkly mermaid costume should be a comfortable fit for your dog. This particular costume also features a sparkly top and pretty “scales” around the fin.

8. Busy Bees Bootique Bee Royalty Pet Costume Petco | $14.39 This pet costume is available in sizes XS through XL. See On Petco With a striped tutu skirt, tulle wings, and antennae headband, this costume will turn your beloved dog into a queen bee. Most of the costume is attached by elasticized straps, so it's easy to get on your pooch. Also, notice the little crown on top of the headband. Infant Baby Bumble Bee Costume HalloweenCostumes | $29.99 Available in infant sizes M and L, this bee costume is perfect for your little bug. See On HalloweenCostumes The fuzzy, striped costume will keep your baby snug as a bug. Plus, it's packed with adorable details such as the swirly design on the wings, as well as the bobbly antennae. Together, your pooch and baby will make up the cutest hive ever.

10. Witchy Vibes Purple Witch Dog Costume HalloweenCostumes | $24.99 Available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, this dog costume serves up seriously spooky vibes. See On HalloweenCostumes If you want a spooky look for your pooch, this purple witchy costume is available in a variety of sizes. It’s covered in so many little details, including the bow on the back and a precious little hat. Baby Witch Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $59 $35 This sweet witch costume is available in sizes 6-12M. See On Pottery Barn Kids This two-piece design includes both a hat and dress — all the basic elements of a successful witch costume. The fabric is soft on your baby's skin, and you won’t ever regret choosing a tried-and-true look for your little one.

11. Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Costume for Baby Disney | $11.98 Available in sizes 3-6M, 6-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M, this costume will take your baby to Halloween and beyond. See On Disney If your baby and dog are already BFFs, then this costume duo is a brilliant choice. The Buzz Lightyear costume for your baby includes a full bodysuit, wings, gloves, and a hat. Your kid will celebrate Halloween from now to infinity with this cool getup. Woody Pet Costume Rubies | $26.95 $16.98 Available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, this Woody costume is a perfect choice for your pup. See On Disney OK, but can you even look at this adorable pup dressed up like Woody without melting? This costume includes a shirt with attached bandana and hat, a cowhide vest, and even a Sheriff badge. Your pup and baby will steal the show this Halloween when dressed as this iconic pair of best friends.

12. Sea Creatures Tiny Tentacles Octopus Costume HalloweenCostumes | $54.99 This plush octopus costume for babies is available in sizes 6-12M and 12-18M. See On HalloweenCostumes Dress your baby as one of the most unusual and cool creatures from under the sea. The octopus costume zips in back and snaps at the bottom, and the headpiece comes complete with giant, expressive eyes. Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume Chewy | $14.99 Available in sizes XS through XXL, this shark costume will fit many different pets. See on Chewy Your dog, on the other hand, likely makes a good land shark. With handy Velcro closures, this costume should be easy and comfy for your dog to wear. Of course, you're basically guaranteed to spend the whole night singing "Doggie shark, do-do, do-do-do."

14. Lattes Infant Cuddly Cappuccino Costume HalloweenCostumes | $29.99 Sold in sizes 6-12 and 12-18, this infant costume is ideal for any coffee-loving family. See On HalloweenCostumes If you live for latte runs, then this is an adorable family costume idea. The onesie with an attached tutu forms the cup portion, while the fluffy collar and headband form the foamy whipped cream. Oh, and just look at the little straw peeking out of the headband. Puppy Latte Dog Costume Party City | $19.99 Served up in sizes S, M, L, and XL, this pet latte costume is adorable. See On Party City Made from a shirt and hat, the puppy latte costume is beyond sweet. Just like the infant's costume, it features a generous "foamy" top and straw. Put your baby and dog in matching latte getups, and you're sure to win any costume contests this year.