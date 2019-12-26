After posting your holiday pics online, you suddenly saw that your kid’s shirt was a little, well, snug. (And ugh, stained.) Or perhaps his pants didn’t quite reach his ankles… but were supposed to. Sure, kids grow like weeds, and keeping them outfitted in stylish clothing can be expensive. So that’s where sales (like Hanna Andersson's year-end sale) are a godsend, especially after the holidays when your budget is probably busted. But you’re probably tired, too, so that’s why it’s good to have an idea of what to get before you start shopping, because everything’s marked down.

If you thought that the Hanna Andersson winter deals were delicious, they don’t even compare to these post-holiday gems. For starters, from now until December 30, you'll get up to 60% off of everything in store and online. And then, from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, the Hanna Andersson sales continue with up to 60% off of everything — and an additional 25% off of clearance. Now, you don’t have to be a math whiz to know that means you could potentially save upwards of 85% off of clearance items. And if you sign up for the emails as a new subscriber, you can take $20 off your first purchase of $100 or more.

Looking for $6 shirts or socks? Give yourself a post-holiday present of sorts and check out the sales at Hanna Andersson. Because there’s nothing like having kids’ clothes that fit (and match) to help make your mornings easier. And your kids will be grateful that they didn’t get underwear as a present, too.

1. Sueded Jersey Art Tee Sueded Jersey Art Tee Hanna Andersson | $26 $6 Available in sizes 3-6 months See on Hanna Andersson Sueded cotton gives this tee shirt a super soft feel. And you won’t have to worry about the unicorn detailing fading, since it’s embroidered right onto the shirt for a handmade — and heartfelt — design.

2. Critter Socks Critter Socks Hanna Andersson | $10 $6 Available in sizes newborn - 5-7 See on Hanna Andersson Socks that don’t slip off of your baby’s feet? Yes, please. These cuddly critter sock are made from a blended knit that will fit your baby’s feet beautifully. Choose from fairytale mice, foxes frolicking, or (aww), hedgehogs that are playing — and painting.

3. Make Believe Sweatshirt Make Believe Sweatshirt Hanna Andersson | $44 $11 Available in sizes 3-6 months See on Hanna Andersson Now your kid can claim his own Sasquatch sighting with this sweet sweatshirt. It’s crafted from a from a cushioned cotton French terry which can withstand multiple washes — and lots of wear and tear, too. And with its puffy mountain landscape and Bigfoot appliqués, it’s going to be hard for your kiddo to stop playing with his sweatshirt.

4. Hopscotch Tee in Stretch Jersey Hopscotch Tee in Stretch Jersey Hanna Andersson | $28 $11 Available in size 10 See on Hanna Andersson This heather grey long-sleeved shirt depicts woofies of all breeds. Goes with almost any kind of pants, from jeans to leggings.

5. Star Wars Sweaterknit Cap Star Wars Sweaterknit Cap Hanna Andersson | $32 $13 Available in sizes S - L See on Hanna Andersson The Force will definitely be with your kiddo when he wears this Star Wars cap. It features Darth Vader — and a pom pom, too. It just might convince your kid to wear his hat when he goes outside to play.

6. Bright Basics Pima Tee Bright Basics Pima Tee Hanna Andersson | $20 $8 Available in size 4 See on Hanna Andersson There’s something to be said for a simple solid tee shirt. This one, which is made from Peruvian pima yarns, can be worn as is, or used to layer underneath sweaters and button-down shirts. And it comes in a rainbow of colors, from blue and black, to white and red.

7. Make Believe Art Dress Make Believe Art Dress Hanna Andersson | $36 $14 Available in sizes 3 - 14/16 See on Hanna Andersson Forget about fidgeting with snaps and zippers. This dress is a throw-it-over-your-head-and-go marvel. It can go over tights or leggings for an easy, breezy look.