Knowing that Lizzie, Gordo, and more will soon be hanging out once again in the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ is certainly exciting for all involved, but the star of the show has admitted that balancing it all has been, well, tough. In a candid video on her Instagram Story, Hilary Duff opened up about working mom struggles and feeling torn about missing her kids while she's on set.

Duff and her fiancé, singer Matthew Koma, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Banks, while the actress also shares 7-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Any of Duff's social media followers know the actress really enjoys her time with her two kids, whether she's trying to figure out her son's math homework with him or going for a swim with baby Banks in her pool. These days, however, she is spending some time away from her kids to follow her other passion: acting.

So many working moms know how this story goes: You love being with your kids and you love being at work, and so you spend a lot of your time feeling torn. And as Duff explained on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, it was watching her daughter Banks lie down for a nap on her phone that really got to her. "I just watched her go down for a nap, and it’s so amazing that we have these monitors that we can watch our babies [on] when they’re in their rooms, but it also, like, crushes me that I’m not the one there doing that for her," Duff shared with her Instagram followers. "Shout out to all the working moms out there, hustling and doing what you can for your family and showing your kids what hard work and strength is."

The Younger star also acknowledged the nannies who make it possible, "for taking care of our babies when we cannot, for showing them all the love that you do." And while Duff said she is "appreciative to have work," that doesn't mean it's always an easy choice for her. "My heart’s hurting a little bit because of my babies and working such long hours," she said.

The last time Duff worked on the Lizzie McGuire set was 15 years ago. The Disney show ended in 2004 with Lizzie, Gordo, and Miranda graduating from junior high school. And now, Duff is returning to her Lizzie McGuire character for the Disney+ reboot as a grown woman and a mother. It will be interesting to find out whether or not her character's life will mirror her own. Because I, for one, would love to see Lizzie McGuire navigate the complicated life of a working mom.