One of the more fun things about this era of reality TV is the focus that it has placed on families. From the Duggars to the Property Brothers to the Roloffs, it’s interesting to watch people work out the trials and joys of life in context of these close relationships. It’s also fun to watch as these families expand, branching out into second and third generations. And that’s currently the situation for the stars of TLC's Little People, Big World, as the kids have grown up and started their own families. And now one of those couples, Zach and Tori Roloff, have announced they’re expecting again — their second child, and it's a girl! With their daughter's arrival approaching, it's fair to wonder how many Roloff grandkids there will be once she's born.

Thankfully, the answer is easily gleaned from the Instagram account of one proud grandmother. Amy Roloff is so proud of her family, and adores chronicling their life together on her social media. And on May 14, after Zach and Tori shared their happy news, she also celebrated on Instagram with a sweet, touching post.

"This grandma couldn’t be more thrilled, happy and blessed. Most of you have heard by now... Jackson is going to be a BIG brother to a baby sister. Tori is pregnant and Zach and Tori are going to have a baby girl. So Happy for them!"

Once Zach and Tori's baby girl is born, she will make the third grandchild for Matt and Amy, who divorced in 2016 and are now both dating other people, according to People.

There's Jackson, who's the son of Tori and Zach, and there's little Ember, the daughter of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. Amy and Matt's two other children, 22-year-old Jacob and 25-year-old Amy, don't appear to have children at the moment.

Back in April, Amy shared an adorable photo of the sweet cousins hanging out. "A pop over to Zach and Tori’s house and I got to see the cousins/grandkids playing. Oh just melt my heart. Ember hanging out with her cousin for a few days. How fun playing and running around with them. No matter what else is going on in my life - these life little moments are so so precious," she captioned the photo.

Tori took to her own Instagram to share their big announcement that another Roloff grandbaby will soon be here, posting a photo of 2-year-old Jackson in a shirt that read “big brother.” The tot is holding pink and white balloons to indicate that the new baby is a girl. She captioned their announcement on Instagram, "Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!"

Jackson was born with achondroplasia or dwarfism, the same condition that his father, Zach, and both grandparents have. The couple found out that he had the condition when Tori was 34 weeks pregnant, according to InTouch Weekly.

Zach once commented that parenting a child with dwarfism is just a little different, according to InTouch Weekly, saying: "You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two. But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it."

Tori likely isn't far enough along in her pregnancy right now to know for sure whether the newest Roloff grandchild will also be a little person like her big brother, grandparents, and dad. But the expectant mama addressed fans' curiosity and questions recently on Instagram, telling one there's there's a 50/50 chance their child will have dwarfism, according to InTouch Weekly.

Needless to say, Roloff Grandbaby #3 will be welcomed into a family that is full of love and life and Little People, Big World fans are undoubtedly looking forward to watching this sweet family expand.