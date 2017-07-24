It’s pretty common for expecting moms to feel like their child is the next Rocky Balboa while in the womb. There’s a lot of kicking and punching going on — especially when you’re trying to fall asleep and stay asleep, of course. But what about if you feel movement more towards your cervix? You've probably sent yourself into a panic wondering if your baby kicking your cervix is a sign of labor, and whether or not it means that your baby is breech?

Dr. Sara Twogood, MD, OB-GYN at Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California, tells Romper that feeling like your baby is kicking you in the cervix is completely normal and common. Dr. Adrienne Zertuche, an OB-GYN at a Division of Atlanta Women’s Healthcare Specialists agrees and tells Romper it’s normal for women to feel movement throughout all parts of the uterus, including the cervix. However, “If you feel movement in your vagina, you should call your doctor,” Zertuche warns. “He or she may need to evaluate you for a rare complication of pregnancy, where the cervix dilates without painful contractions, and the baby is at risk of being born early."

If you do feel like your baby is kicking unusually south, it’s likely that “the baby may be kicking the top part of the cervix, which connects to the remainder of the uterus,” Dr. Zertuche says. But does this mean the baby is breech or that you’re about to go into labor? Not necessarily, according to both doctors.

Dr. Zertuche explains: “Sensing fetal movement at the level of the cervix does not necessarily mean that your baby is breech, but you should mention it to your doctor if you are beyond 34 or 36 weeks gestation. It's normal for babies to change positions frequently during the second and early third trimester (from breech, to head down, and back again).” It makes sense as your baby is big enough that you would be able to feel their movements and they still have room to swim around during this time. “In the last four to six weeks of your pregnancy, your doctor will do an exam or an ultrasound to ensure that the baby is in a safe position to attempt a vaginal delivery,” she says, and of course they will check Baby’s position when you’re in labor before they let you start pushing.

hobo_018/E+/Getty Images

As long as you feel the baby moving, that’s typically a good sign everything’s going just fine in there, and you have a healthy and active growing baby. Even though they may be annoying with their timing, try to relish this closeness you have with your baby now, and rest (if you can) assured that it’s typically normal to feel movement in your cervix in addition to the rest of your baby bump.

Experts:

Dr. Sara Twogood, MD, OB-GYN at Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California

Dr. Adrienne Zertuche, MD, OB-GYN at a Division of Atlanta Women’s Healthcare Specialists