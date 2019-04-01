In the typical rush of holiday preparations, it's possible that you forgot to buy an ingredient for your family's favorite Easter meal, or didn't remember that your kids asked specifically for chocolate candy inside of their plastic eggs. So, early on Easter Sunday morning, you swap your bunny slippers for flip flops and dash out the door to make a run to the store. Moments before backing out of the driveway, you do a quick Google search for "is Target open on Easter?" as you realize that many stores are typically closed on major holidays. Unfortunately, your beloved Target store is one of them.

While I definitely love my Target runs just as much as any mom and will make any excuse to roam the aisles looking for things I don't need while sipping a Chai latte, I'm sad to report that according to Country Living, Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday this year. *Sigh*

Stocking up on Easter decor at Target before the big day seems like the only solution for me to this Target conundrum. I personally plan to check out the Dollar Spot and grab as many of the ridiculously affordable Easter basket goodies for my kids as I can. I never know quite what to put in my kids' Easter baskets, but Target usually helps me with that by setting up displays of Easter trinkets right in the front. I freaking love them for that. While I'm there, I'm also going to be on the lookout for these super cute inflatable pools and $10 bottles of pretty Rosé because if the weather is warm enough, I plan to enjoy my Easter Sunday afternoon lounging outside.

I'm also going to attempt to find some of the new Peeps flavors at Target before Easter Sunday rolls around. With flavors like Party Cake, Blue Raspberry, and Cotton Candy, I'm certain my kids will flip out when they see their Easter baskets stuffed with brightly-colored Peeps that they've never tried before. Fingers crossed that Target has them in stock and that I don't forget to grab them before the third Sunday in April since Target will most definitely not let me shop that day.

Planning to shop at Target ahead of Easter Sunday may work out for most, but if you find yourself in a bind and need to grab a few last-minute Easter decorations on the big day, you can head over to Walmart instead. They're open for regular hours this Easter, according to Good Housekeeping. Most Kmart stores are also open if you happen to get a shopping bug and need a Target stand-in for the day. Good Housekeeping also reported that most Kroger, Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Vons, Save-Mart, ShopRite, and Whole Foods are open for at least part of Easter Sunday if you happen to need any groceries that day.

Convenience stores like CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, and Duane Reed are also reported to be open on Easter Sunday and are typically stocked with plenty of candy to stuff plastic eggs with. These stores may even carry trinkets for Easter baskets that you can snag in a pinch. And if you're planning to host a family gathering for Easter Sunday, but forgot to grab extra toilet paper, these stores are great Target alternatives on the day of.

Even though Target won't be open on Easter Sunday, you can still spend plenty of time aisle-wandering and buying all of the fun springtime things once Easter has passed. In the meantime, stock up on those Easter goodies at Target before April 21, because it will be time for the bunny to make an appearance before you know it.