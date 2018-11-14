With Thanksgiving approaching, you're probably in full prep and panic mode. You've most likely got your guest list locked down plus a grocery list that is perpetually growing as you remember random ingredients and that you promised to make that dessert Aunt Jamie loved six years ago. And because Trader Joe's has quality ingredients and pre-made dishes and appetizers with some of the best prices, you're probably planning on visiting them for at least some of your Thanksgiving shopping. And while you have time, you need to know if Trader Joe's will be open on Thanksgiving, because the last thing you want to do is pull up to an empty parking lot.

The short answer is no, all Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Nov. 22, according to their site, so you'll have to head somewhere else for any last minute shopping trips. It's kind of surprising to find a store that's actually closed on Thanksgiving day in the era of Black Friday mania, but TJ's isn't the only one. A number of grocery stores will be closed on turkey day this year, so it's a good idea to figure out the places you can run to when you realize you have no salt in the house during the Macy's Day Parade. If you don't plan ahead for these closures, you'll still be able to find open stores near you, but you might miss out on some of your favorite retailers and their special Thanksgiving offerings.

For instance, if you're hoping to get your hands on Trader Joe's gluten-free pie crust, which could make a huge difference if you're going to have people with gluten sensitivities at your dinner this year, you'll have to make sure you grab it by closing time on Thanksgiving Eve. Likewise, Sam's Club has an entire Thanksgiving dinner that serves 10 for under $45 that you just have to heat to serve, but the store will also be closed on Thanksgiving this year. So if you don't want to miss out on a bargain like that, don't wait until Thanksgiving morning to pick it up.

Prepping well in advance for Thanksgiving is also a good call because it's such a complicated meal to make. As Kitchn points out, making a giant turkey and a dozen sides isn't exactly easy on your schedule or your kitchen, so if do as much prep and cooking that you can before Turkey day. Of course you could also enlist your Crock-Pot and Instant Pot to help get all your sides on the table on time.

Sure, you will inevitably forget something no matter how much you plan, but it won't really matter because the holiday is all about being with the people you love. Your fam will forgive you if getting the dinner rolls slipped your mind or if you only have pies crusts with gluten, but if you just have to know there will be somewhere you can turn to when you just need one more stick of butter, you can rest easy knowing places like Whole Foods and Safeway will be open to rescue your Thanksgiving dinner.