Congratulations are in order for one happy couple as Jenna Dewan announced she's engaged to Steve Kazee with the sweetest Instagram post on Tuesday. Dewan, who's pregnant with their first child together, shared a stunning photo of her and Kazee kissing with her gorgeous engagement ring prominently displayed.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," she captioned the announcement.

Kazee's post announcing their engagement is just as dreamy. The actor and singer took to Instagram to share the same exact photo, using song lyrics from the band, Water Liars, to describe his feelings about his bride-to-be. "When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that no one has ever seen," he wrote. "When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

The custom oval shaped ring with a gold band was designed by Kazee with the help of actress, Nikki Reed, who runs the jewelry brand, Bayou With Love. "An honor to be a very small part of this special moment," Reed wrote on her Instagram story. "I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased but that ring is gorgeoussss!"

Dewan's friends and followers definitely seem to agree with that statement, taking to the comments on Instagram to congratulate the happy couple.

"Congratulations to both of you beautiful souls, you two are a true reflection of soul mates and love," actress, Rumer Willis wrote in the comments. "So happy for you."

"Amazing!!!!!!," actress, Emily VanCamp, added. "Congratulations!!!!"

This year is going to be a huge year for them both. Not only did they just get engaged, but they will welcome their little one some time this spring. Dewan was previously married to actor, Channing Tatum, for nine years and share their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, who they welcomed into the world in 2013.

Planning a wedding and preparing for the arrival of a newborn might seem like a lot, but it's nothing that the couple can't handle. Kazee has said in an Instagram post that he is so excited to become a father and have Everly in his life. Most importantly, he is so excited to spend forever with Dewan. "Through it all, I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in December.

"I couldn't be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise."