In a loving post penned to her husband on Instagram, Jessa Duggar revealed her daughter's nickname and, of course, it's very sweet. The Counting On star's baby girl made her debut six months ago and she's definitely made a sweet impression on those around her.

On Sunday, Jessa shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Ben Seewald, along with a photo of him holding their daughter, Ivy Jane. "I don't know what it is about watching him with our baby girl, but it just melts me," she wrote on Instagram. She listed why she loves watching her husband with their youngest, and especially loves the nickname that he has given their daughter: Ivy Gem.

"The way he comments on her cankles and chubbzie baby rolls and gets her to belly laugh," she wrote. "And the fact that he calls her by the nickname, 'Ivy Gem' (pretty sure that the boys think that's her actual name)." So sweet. "She is a gem, but so are you, Ben-Gem-in Seewald," Jessa, who also shares 4-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry with her husband Ben, concluded her post.

Jessa's Instagram followers also loved the nickname. "She is a gem for sure!," one follower commented. "Sweetest!" Others pointed out the obvious the bond is between the Ivy and her dad. "Daddy's girl," one wrote, while another said, "There is always such a special bond between daddy and daughter. Little girls really do melt their hearts."

Nicknames are pretty prevalent in the Duggar-Seewald house. Duggar often refers to their oldest son Spurgeon as Spurgey. Henry, on the other hand, has a pretty short name himself, but he does have his own nickname for his little sister. In an Instagram post from October, Duggar revealed that her youngest son loves to "hold his 'Bae Ivy'."

While she's surely going to get a few more nicknames as she gets older, Ivy Gem is very cute and clever, and definitely a keeper.