It can be hard to keep track of which Duggar couples are expecting babies. Right now, though, it's actually only two. In addition to Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are currently expecting their first child, due this summer. The 24-year-old has been super open with fans about her pregnancy, and Jinger Duggar's quotes about pregnancy so far show that she's taking everything one step at a time.

The timeline of Jinger's pregnancy has actually been pretty different from that of her siblings, most of which announced pregnancies within just a few months of getting married. The quick pregnancies are correlated with the family's beliefs against birth control coupled with waiting to have sex (not to mention, kiss) until marriage. However, the Vuolos did things a little differently. They did not disclose that they were expecting a baby until more than 14 months after tying the knot — which of course sparked plenty of baseless rumors.

That being said, fans quickly forgot about the speculation when Jinger and Jeremy revealed that they were expecting a baby on Jan. 3, in a blog post on their website. "The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the couple wrote. "... Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!

Here are eight things Jinger Duggar has said about pregnancy over the past few months.

1. Jinger Is Incorporating Prayer Into Her Pregnancy

When Jinger and Jeremy announced that they were expecting in a blog post, the couple wrote:

We are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

It's no surprise that Jinger will be praying throughout her pregnancy, considering how religious the Duggar family is.

2. She's Nervous She Could Have A 10-Pound Baby

Ever since her sister Joy-Anna gave birth to a 10-pound son, Jinger has been a bit worried she could follow in her footsteps. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jinger said:

I wasn’t super nervous until Joy had her baby and then I thought, "Oh my. What if I have a 10-pounder?" ... That’s probably the only thing that makes me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point, I’m trying not to think about that.

3. She's Focusing On Enjoying Her Pregnancy, Rather Than Her Nerves

The above quote being said, Jinger is doing her best to keep her fears at bay. She also told Us Weekly:

I’m trying to just enjoy the pregnancy and I know that when that baby comes I’m going to be super excited to see it.

4. Jeremy & Jinger Wanted To Enjoy Marriage A Bit Before Becoming Parents

Shortly after the couple's wedding, People asked Jinger if she and Jeremy planned to have kids soon. Jinger remained coy, telling the outlet:

We are just enjoying our life together and we will see what the Lord does.

5. Jinger Plans To Leave The Baby's Sex A Mystery Until The Big Day

Many fans speculated that Jinger was expecting a boy, since she wrote "baby" in blue chalk in a few of her bump update posts on Instagram. However, she shot that down in another interview with Us Weekly.

No … I don’t know the gender ... I just happened to use blue chalk that day and everyone automatically jumps to conclusions and it had nothing to do with that. The gender has not been known and so it’s like, we just put blue chalk on that and everyone thought, "Ah, I know what she’s having now."

6. She Has A *Feeling* About The Baby's Sex

TLC on YouTube

All rumors aside, Jinger said that she is predicting a boy in a video for TLC. "I think it's gonna be a boy," she told the camera. "We're happy either way."

7. She Hopes The Baby Will Be Like Jeremy

Even though Jeremy is praying their little one will take after Jinger, Jinger is praying the baby will be like her husband. She also said in the video for TLC:

I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy. He’s just very kind and gracious.

8. Baby Prep Is Not A Priority

In yet another interview with Us Weekly, in mid-March, Jinger explained that she's taking the baby prep one small step at a time, telling the outlet:

At this point we haven’t done too much prep ... Now that I’m halfway through my pregnancy, we haven’t really collected anything. A friend of ours had some stuff they were getting rid of, so that was really nice because they were able to give us baby swings and things like that that we needed, but we haven’t started on anything as far as prep for the baby.

That being said, Jinger and Jeremy's bundle of joy isn't expected to debut until July, according to In Touch Weekly — so the couple has quite a bit of time to do all the baby prep they need.

