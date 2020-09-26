Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge and her only daughter have proven to be quite the dynamic duo. Truly, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's sweetest moments caught on camera show that the mom of three deeply embraces all of the parts of her daughter's personality. Even when she's sticking her tongue out at people, she can't seem to help but laugh.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed little Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana on May 2, 2015. Princess Charlotte is the only girl in the family of three kids, but don't worry about her. It looks like she can hold her own with 7-year-old brother Prince George and 2-year-old brother Prince Louis.

While Prince William and Middleton try to keep their kids out of the public eye as much as possible, the glimpses royal fans have gotten of Princess Charlotte show a girl with some real personality. And perhaps it comes from the way her mother cheers her on. Even during a royal function when Prince William talked about Prince Louis' love of diggers, Kate Middleton gently reminded him "don't forget Charlotte! She would love it too."

And moments just like those are what makes Princess Charlotte and Middleton's mother-daughter relationship so sweet.