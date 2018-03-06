Just yesterday, one certain fitness guru and reality television star announced the sex of her first child. Although some reports led fans to believe that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a boy, they're having a girl and it's so exciting. What's even more exciting — aside from her looming due date, which is right around the corner — is that Khloe Kardashian is already sharing rules she has decided for her daughter because she's clearly totally prepared to be a mom and every update makes that even more evident.

Kardashian only confirmed her pregnancy back in December 2017 and since then, she's been so open about this journey. Whether it's on Twitter, episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or on posts through her app, the 33-year-old expectant mom is letting fans in on this exciting and memorable time in her life. On Sunday, for instance, Kardashian was incredibly honest when she admitted that she was hoping for a son and so the news that she's pregnant with a baby girl was just as much as a surprise to her as fans who were hounding her posts for clues about her baby-to-be's sex.

"When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know," she said, according to People. "And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock."

Although she was visibly upset at first — something that is totally normal for parents-to-be to feel when they're expecting — Kardashian has had time to process the news and she's obviously so thrilled to have a baby girl on the way. "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she tweeted on Sunday night, referring to her sisters' daughters, who were both born in the last month or so.

Then, on Monday, Kardashian took to her website and app to share that she already knows some of her parenting decisions she's going to make when raising her daughter. According to People, Kardashian explained on her app that she had filled out a little questionnaire about how she plans to handle things with her baby girl down the line.

So, what has she already decided? Well, for starters, she won't allow her daughter to watch KUWTK until she's 13 years old, according to People. Honestly, by then it really wouldn't be surprising if the show was still running, whether with reruns or new episodes, so who knows? Maybe Kardashian's daughter will have already become the next Kendall or Kylie by the time she's old enough to watch it.

But that's not the only rule Kardashian has already put in place. According to the mom-to-be, her daughter will have to wait until she's 15 years old to go on that quintessential first date. But, she wasn't too sure what her Thompson would have to say about that. "I’m not sure what TT will say," she explained, according to People.

Even though the little girl isn't due for another couple of weeks or so, it's clear that Kardashian is totally ready to tackle motherhood. From the moment she found out she was expecting, it's been obvious that the youngest Kardashian sister was ready for this moment. According to E! News, she told her assistant in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after she found out, "I'm super nervous but really excited. There's a million different emotions that are going on in my brain, but I think I'm in a state of shock. I almost can't believe it, but good shock."

Now, as her due date draws closer and closer, it's clear that Kardashian is just as excited to welcome her daughter into the world as she would be to welcome her son.

