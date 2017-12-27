Khloe Kardashian Perfectly Claps Back At People Who Tried To Shame Her For Working Out While Pregnant

As soon as Khloé Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy last week, it was almost a given that the trolls would come up from the bowels of her Instagram comments and Twitter mentions to shame her however they could. Proving that you just don't mess with her ever, Khloé clapped back at people shaming her for working out while pregnant in the classiest way ever.

There were tons of fans in her pregnancy announcement thread on Twitter marveling at her pregnancy bump, telling her that she looked "great," which is problematic in and of itself. But it wasn't until she informed people on Twitter that she was going to be six months pregnant come next week that people started to get their yoga pants in a bunch.

Khloé loves to workout. Not only has she turned it into a bit of a side business with Revenge Body, but on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, most of her scenes involve her and Kourtney Kardashian bonding with some gym time, even when they're hungover. She often tries to get her sisters to come join her on those bouncy balls or some crazy machine when they're going through it, since exercise is a great anxiety treatment.

So she's not going to stop just because she's pregnant, nor should she, because some random person thinks she should, as she shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

Koko tweeted a link to a Fit Pregnancy article about pregnant workouts, writing, "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit."

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — (@khloekardashian) #

YAS, Khloé, keep this stuff coming. Since confirming her pregnancy, she's gotten some heat for her workouts, especially since she's been sharing them on Snapchat, as she always does. Because not only is it perfectly fine for Koko to keep up with her squats, a woman is under absolutely no obligation to stop her workouts, or any other healthy habit or life routine she floats by her doctor, just because she's carrying a child.

Especially if it's something that's good for an expecting mom's mental health, which is just as important as anything else. Not only are some people tweeting at her or leaving nasty Daily Mail comments, a Hollywood Life source said that the father of her child and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly concerned about her intense workouts. If true, Thompson will likely get schooled by Khloé about the benefits of her workout.

Just in case he misses the memo, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that women with uncomplicated pregnancies get their workout routines approved by their doctor. (And uh, we're pretty sure Khloé remembered to ask, given that it's such a huge part of her life.) And it's not just about a woman's weight. The American Pregnancy Association says that that exercising while pregnant can lead to an easier (if that even exists) labor and better postpartum recovery.

Here She Is Doing Her Thing

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Still, People Judge Her Workouts

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian hits the gym https://t.co/LlqzX3DMM8 — (@victoryessex) #

@OKMagazine Work out when you are pregnant stop it please 🙏💕 — (@bellaambaye) #

so we not gonna talk about khloe kardashian putting a waist trainer on while pregnant — (@paitlynnn) #

how is Khloe 6 months pregnant doing Stairmaster, jumping jacks, squats, and leg pressing a hundred pounds on snapchat every morning #TuesdayThoughts — (@haileycamper_) #

But If She *Wasn't* Living Up To Their Expectations?

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Shaming a pregnant woman for working out often comes in this backhanded form of body shaming, as if she just must be embarrassed about her growing body and needs to be reassured that she looks great. Or, it's all about how "amazing" a certain size bump looks opposed to another. Seriously, women just can't win when it comes to their bodies.

If anything, Khloé should also give a shout out to the women who feel motivated watching her workout, pregnant or not.

She's A Fitness Role Model At This Point

@khloekardashian It shouldn't take a genius to know that a healthy exercise during a pregnancy is funny do u boo! You look great and lots of ppl enjoy your sharing of your pregnancy🙌🏾💗 — (@akutienamekim) #

Khloe Kardashian's workouts are so motivating like if she can be pregnant and working that hard then I can get my fat ass to the gym!!!! Leggo!! — (@baconnandmegs) #

If Khloe can keep up her workout routine at six months pregnant, so can I — (@20qspar) #

Khloe Kardashian is 6 months pregnant and doing a full workout, meanwhile I look 6 months pregnant and struggle to get out of bed xox — (@chelseafoyx) #

Whether you feel like hitting the gym or just hitting the couch while pregnant is entirely up to you. Like Khloé said, as long as your doctor says you're doing fine, don't let anyone share their unsolicited opinion with you.