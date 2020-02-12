While it's likely not going to happen anytime soon or ever, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she'd like more kids if her circumstance were a little different. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up on a new episode of the podcast All's Fair with Laura Wasser about why she ultimately feels content with her four kids with husband Kanye West.

In a video of the podcast exclusively shared with TMZ, Kardashian shared that while she would like more "two more" kids, she doesn't think adding more to her brood is the best idea right now. Kardashian and West currently have their hands full with their four young children: 6-year-old daughter North; 4-year-old son Saint; 2-year-old daughter Chicago; and 9-month-old son Psalm.

"I just can't do more 'cause I really want to go to school and do all this stuff," Kardashian said in the video obtained by TMZ. "I could do two more, but I just don't think I should. I'd have to go through IVF and I'm going to turn 40 and I don't want to be an old mom. I think four is good."

Kardashian carried and gave birth to her two oldest children, but after facing complications with both pregnancies she turned to surrogacy to welcome Chicago and Psalm. Kardashian — who said on the podcast that she is a self-proclaimed "expert on surrogacy" — has previously opened up about feeling content with four children. "I LOVE my babies so much but four is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies need so much attention," she wrote back in August, during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story.

While chatting with Wasser, Kardashian also shared adding more little ones to the mix could affect the amount of time she's able to spend with her kids. "That's the thing — I want to pay attention," Kardashian said. "I think everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mom is 65, 64 and we still don't stop bugging her. Like at 40, I'm calling her daily, all day long."

On top of being a mom, Kardashian has a full plate between managing several businesses — like her shape wear collection and cosmetics line — and studying to become a lawyer. So at the end of the day, it sounds like "four is good" for the Kardashian-West family.