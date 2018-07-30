The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have always been super close with each other — but now that most of them are moms, they've grown even closer. In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian explained that Kylie and Khloe finally get her a little better now that they are also mothers.

Sunday night, Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kendall attended the the City of Hope “If Only” Texas hold ’em charity poker tournament in Los Angeles, People reported. When discussing what it's been like to watch two of her younger sisters become moms this year, Kim had a pretty great response. “I don’t know what the word is — not really an ‘I told you so,’ but … ‘OK, you get it now. Welcome to the ‘Mom Club,’” Kim told People at the event. “They finally understand what it is like when I am really tired at work, when I’ve been up and feeding all night long, or things like that, those things they really didn’t get ... It’s fun to see them really understand it now.”

Kylie, 20, welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Stormi, this past February. Khloé, 34, also welcomed her first child, a baby girl named True, this past April. Kim has been a mother since she gave birth to North, 5, in 2013. In 2015, she welcomed a son, Saint, almost 3, and in January of this year, she welcomed a daughter named Chicago.

It's clear that Kylie and Khloé are thoroughly enjoying — and discovering the challenges of — the Mom Club that Kim referenced. For example, earlier this year, Khloé shared a milestone of True's with her fans on her Snapchat story. In a series of videos, Khloé explained how happy and proud she was that True slept for eight hours straight. “Even though I thought I would be super rested, I am just so exhausted," Khloé explained in a clip. "But I’ve come to the realization that I’m gonna be pretty tired for a long-ass time. But it’s all good. I’m kind of excited.” She also turned her head towards baby True and told her, "Mama, you’re so perfect, my girl. Thank you, my love," in the Snapchat story. Ah, feeling love through the exhaustion — a classic Mom Club move.

And in May, Kim actually interviewed Kylie about motherhood for the Evening Standard. When Kim asked her little sister how she has gotten through the challenges of motherhood so far, Kylie replied:

It’s actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am.

In the same Evening Standard interview, the two sisters discussed how the two of them and Kylie being mothers to babies at the same time has brought them closer together. "I think recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time," Kim said to Kylie in the interview. "They hang out all the time," Kylie responded, adding that it was fun being pregnant at the same time as Khloé. "We would just experience everything together. I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time ... So we would talk, like, on a daily basis about everything."

Mom Club members, unite!