On Thursday morning, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter and that her family, including boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was there to celebrate it with her. Koko hasn't officially confirmed the arrival of her baby girl just yet, but fans can assume that the family is very excited. Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to Khloé Kardashian giving birth at least is a sign that the women of the family, both young and old, are ready to take on the world. As if they haven't done so already, right?

The picture was taken on Easter Sunday, judging from all of the other Snapchats and Instagram pics from the KarJenner sisters that day. In it, Kourtney's 5-year-old daughter Penelope is flexing her arms next to a tug-of-war rope, with Kim's daughter North West right behind her. Pulling up the back of the squad is 5-year-old Ryan, daughter of Kardashian family friend and publicity guru Tracy Nguyen Romulus. Kourtney captioned the pic with an all caps, "GIRL POWER," which seems to be her very low-key way of welcoming another Kardashian girl into the family. If there's one thing about Kourtney, it's that she always keeps it low-key.

The picture, along with the all-important caption, might also hint at something more than a birth announcement, given the alleged drama around Khloé and Tristan's relationship at the moment.

Ah, yes, let's step back for a minute just in case you've somehow not been around for the past few days. Earlier this week, The Daily Mail published a video that allegedly shows Khloé's boyfriend, and father of her daughter, kissing a woman in New York City last week. In the wake of the outlet's post, TMZ released a video of Thompson reportedly doing some pretty explicit things with two women in D.C. back in October.

Whether or not the man in the videos is actually Thompson hasn't been confirmed and no member of the family has made a statement about the two videos, so it's all mere speculation at the moment. Romper's request for comment from both Kardashian and Thompson's representatives was not immediately confirmed.

But, if you believe the rumors, they couldn't have come at a worse time, what with Khloé just hours away from going into labor. It should be noted that Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room with the rest of Khloé's family on Thursday morning when she gave birth, according to TMZ. So, who knows what's really going on.

Fans, as they do, read a lot into Kourtney's post about "girl power" after the family welcomed a baby girl into the world. A lot of people on Instagram assumed that it was Koko's older sister's way of sending a message to Thompson and all the jilted lovers of the world that women, especially in this family, can handle anything.

One write, "Congrats to your sissy! I know y’all have her back! This is POINTED." Another added, "More strong girls added to an already strong family.. KARDASHIAN/JENNER STRONG." Another fan was glad to see the sisters sticking together, writing, "yall she taking care of her sister guys Girl Power is a MESSAGE this means a lot." One more summed it all up by adding, "They got her front and her back. #family."

