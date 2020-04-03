Not only are Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell the ultimate comedic #couplegoals, they’re smart parents of two (Delta, age 5, and Lincoln, age 7) who bring a sense of humor to raising kids. It’s why they started their Hello Bello parenting brand of products including diapers, wipes, lotions, and apparel, and it’s why the couple has launched Camp Hello Bello, a virtual summer camp for kids.

Sure, there are loads of online options right now to keep your child entertained and (relatively) educated, from field trips to story times hosted by famous children's book authors to a virtual tour of an awesome Harry Potter exhibit. But Camp Hello Bello is a bit different. On both Instagram Live at @hellobello and on IGTV, your own little campers can watch and learn from Dax, Kristen, and friends with songs, dances, crafts, cooking, and basically everything else you'd experience at summer camp.

Naturally, the Hollywood power couple promises plenty of special guests and a revolving schedule of fun activities. For instance, today's line up includes fort building, arts and crafts, and even a workout (complete with squats and animal crawls!), all with real "counselors." How much fun is that?

Speaking of counselors, while Camp Hello Bello is free for you, the generous A-Listers are using the initiative to pay the people entertaining your kids. A press release reports that all counselors will be paid, adding, "We know that right now especially, any little bit helps and we want to put our creators to work while supporting the community." (You could even apply to be a camp counselor just by visiting CampHelloBello.com.) Hello Bello has also been working with Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, and the March of Dimes to help families in need with donations of over 130,000 diapers, wipes, and other essential baby items.

And if you have a reluctant camper who needs a little incentive, Dax and Kristen already have you covered. When your kid completes a Camp Hello Bello activity, you can download a badge to mark their completion.

All that's missing a lake to jump into.