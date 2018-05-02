Kylie Jenner Opened Up About The "Baby Blues" & Working Mom Guilt In A Rare Interview

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are usually pretty private. Until they start talking to each other, at least. This week, in a new interview in the Evening Standard conducted by her sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner opened up about "baby blues" and being a working mom. Since releasing her pregnancy video earlier this year, it's probably the most insight any fan is going to get into what her new life as a mom looks like day-to-day.

The 20-year-old mother of baby Stormi sat down to be interviewed by her sister for the British news outlet. Since Kim's third child, Chicago, and baby Stormi are just two weeks apart, the two women mainly discussed new motherhood. And mainly how Kylie was handling her first months of being a parent. Kylie said in the Evening Standard interview, "I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience."

Obviously, it's not all a breeze. The makeup mogul added, "Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs." It's a good thing that Kylie has such a great support system in her sisters and her mother (not to mention her boyfriend Travis Scott and all of her great friends) to turn to when she's exhausted and needs some help managing those "blues."

Lest you think that everything must be easy for the youngest Jenner as a new mom, think again. Being a parent means being a role model, and Kylie added that her drive to work has only been reenforced since having a little girl. But that doesn't mean that she doesn't get the same pangs of mom guilt that so many other moms feel when they head out the door in the morning.

Kylie doesn't just have a regular job — she runs her own company and her entire life is basically a brand. That's a lot to keep up on. She told her sister, who obviously understands where she's coming from, that she can't wait until she can bring her daughter around with her, especially since sometimes going to work just means going to her sisters' or mom's house to film or head to Los Angeles from Calabasas to do interviews like this Evening Standard one. She said:

Even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, "I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!" and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.

Kim tried to get Kylie to talk about how her life is different or totally changed since having a baby, but Kylie seems to have transitioned into mom-life pretty easily. She told Kim that the biggest change is that she's "less selfish." The reality star added:

I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, "I’m doing it for you." Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better.

And just in case you were wondering, Kylie is getting her hands dirty as a new mom. She added, "I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience." What a nice way to look at it, right?

It must be such an exciting time for Kylie and all of her sisters. With three brand new babies — Stormi, Chicago, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter True — and all of the other grandkids, they must all be super busy and feeling super blessed. Even if they feel a little guilty heading out the door to keep the Kardashian machine going.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.