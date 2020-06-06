Even the most casual of royal watchers know Meghan Markle loves dogs. Like really loves them. So much so, in fact, that the Duchess of Sussex sponsored a dog kennel in her son Archie's name. Apparently a new standard for dog affection has been set, the gauntlet thrown down.

Markle and her husband are currently living in Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie after stepping back from their senior royal roles back in January. Remember when that felt like the biggest news? That was before the coronavirus really hit the country in March and the pandemic sent millions of people into lockdown, of course. And dogs, let's not forget dogs were affected by the lockdown as well.

In a foreword she recently wrote for an annual review for The Mayhew, an animal welfare charity she chose as one of her royal patronages back in the United Kingdom, Markle acknowledged the difficulties the temporary fostering program might be having these days, as E! News reported.

"As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK," her letter read. "I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex went on to write that she hoped to do her own part to help dogs in need of temporary fostering. "As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all."

Markle has two rescue dogs living with her family already, a beagle named Guy she adopted before her marriage to Prince Harry and a Labrador the two adopted together, as per Harper's Bazaar. A source close to the couple told People in May that young Archie is "best friends with the dogs... they make him laugh and are gentle with him."

It looks as though dog love truly runs deep in this family, on both sides. After all, Archie's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth is sort of famous for her love of corgis. He was destined to be a dog lover. So how perfect is it that his name is now attached to a dog kennel?