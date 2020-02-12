Feb. 14 isn't for everyone, but for a romantic like Meghan Markle, her ideal Valentine's Day sounds like it would be quite idyllic. So much so, it sounds like it could be the next blockbuster romance flick. Once upon a time, before she married an actual, real-life Prince Charming, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that if she had her way, she'd spend Valentine's Day in Paris with heartfelt, simple gifts.

Before Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, entered royal life, and then welcomed their son Archie, the former Suits actress used to run a now-defunct lifestyle blog called The Tig. In one entry, she wrote a lovely post about what her ideal Valentine's Day would look like, as Hello! Magazine previously reported. "Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss," she once wrote on her blog, adding that "this is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way."

"But delusions of Francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself," her post continued. "And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts."

Over the past few years, it seems unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have had the opportunity for a romantic day of breakfast in bed together. But circumstances have significantly changed in recent months.

Following their bombshell announcement that they'd be stepping back from their senior royal roles, Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie have been living in Canada. The two have mostly withdrawn from public life for the time being, which could mean that Markle might actually have her dream Valentine's Day this year. And since Prince Harry has made grand gestures like moving across the ocean in an effort to protect their family, he very well could be the breakfast in bed kind of guy. Who knows, maybe even the whisking off to Paris kind of guy, too.