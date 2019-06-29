Meghan Markle's Latest Appearance Is A Nod To Her American Heritage

Independence Day is just around the corner and even the most jaded Americans are probably getting into the whole vibe. You know, celebrating the old red, white, and blue. Eating foods cooked on barbecues, wearing really cute clothing you would probably never wear any other day of the year covered in flags and such. It's just sort of nice to get into the spirit of being patriotic. And I guess that's a little bit true even if you're a American living abroad. Even if you're a member of the royal family, apparently. Meghan Markle's latest appearance was a bit of a surprise, and it was also a nod to her American roots.

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping a low profile in recent months as she enjoys her maternity leave. She and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their first baby, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, and Markle has been spending time at the couple's new home at Frogmore Cottage bonding with her son. While Markle has kept her public appearances to a minimum, speaking to a few reporters just days after her son's birth and then joining the rest of the royal family at Trooping The Colour for the Queen's birthday, there was one event in town simply too good to pass up.

Meghan Markle, former American actress and current British royalty, just wanted to go to a ball game.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Markle surprised everyone by showing up at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park alongside her husband to catch the first ever Major League Baseball game played across the ocean. And it wasn't just any game either; the London Series opened with the Boston Red Sox playing against the New York Yankees, according to USA Today, who are old rivals and therefore the game is going to be way more exciting.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although how the game is going to be more exciting than a surprise appearance by Meghan Markle, I'll never know. Certainly Markle, who looked relaxed and happy in a cute little black dress, seemed to be pretty excited to be seeing the game. Perhaps because it's always so nice to see people from your home country when you're away, or maybe she's planning on getting a delicious ball park hot dog with extra mustard. Either way, it was nice to see her looking happy.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex was at the game to support Prince Harry's charity work with the Invictus Games, an international, adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured or sick armed forces personnel and veterans, according to the CDC. Invictus members from the U.S. and the U.K. were invited to throw out the first pitch with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle there to support them.

As Americans on this side of the Atlantic Ocean prepare to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, barbecue parties, and an extra day off, it's sort of lovely to see Meghan Markle getting her own little piece of that American pie in the United Kingdom. Because no matter where you go in the world, there are some days when you just want to feel closer to home.

Even if you're a duchess.