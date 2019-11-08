Pregnant Malika Haqq Revealed Her Baby's Sex With Stunning Bump Photo

The extended family of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew will soon welcome another adorable member as Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq is pregnant with her first child. And on Friday, Malika Haqq revealed the sex of her baby with a stunning new photo of her growing bump.

The 36-year-old Dash Dolls star first announced she was expecting her first child back in September with an Instagram post. At the time, she shared a picture of herself smiling and holding a positive pregnancy test, writing that she "couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

Now Haqq is sharing a little more news about her pregnancy. On Nov. 8, the expectant mama announced on Instagram that she'll soon welcome a baby boy. Haqq noted in the caption of her post that she is "thankful to her baby boy."

Kardashian fulfilled her role as supportive best friend by immediately commenting "Stunning!!! All day" on her bump photo. And Haqq's twin sister Khadija Haqq McCray also chimed in, writing: "I love your glow!! So excited for my nephew."

Meanwhile, many of Haqq's followers chimed in on the comments to congratulate her on the exciting news. "There’s nothing better than the mommy/son bond," one fan commented. "Take it from me, I have a half dozen boys." Another said, "Awe a boyfriend for true lol," referring to Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter.

The expectant mom has not shared the identity of her baby's father, mostly because she doesn't have to, but also, as she explained in an October interview with People, because this experience is about her and her baby boy. "I'm leaving him out of this for now," she told the magazine, "This is all me." That being said, Haqq explained that she and the baby's father were both "very happy," and that she would be revealing his name down the road. "My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date," she previously told People.

It should be an interesting time for Haqq and her Revenge Body best friend as the two women will be mothers together in 2020. Kardashian is already a mom to 19-month-old daughter True Thompson, which means she will be able to help Haqq navigate the often confusing and difficult first days of motherhood. Although she could also seek help from mom of four Kim Kardashian-West, who welcomed baby boy Psalm with husband Kanye West in May.

The good news for Haqq is that she has loads of mothers in her life to offer her support, guidance, and most importantly of all, friendship. Not everyone is dying to seek out advice from people when they become parents, of course, but everyone needs friends. And in that regard, Haqq and her baby boy are certainly going to be incredibly fortunate. He will have a whole host of Kardashian kids to play with right out of the gate, and she'll have Kardashian women to turn to for companionship. Not such a bad gig.