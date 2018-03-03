Preparing For Your First Baby Vs. Preparing For Your Second

Preparing for a new baby is a major undertaking, to be sure. It's not my intent to minimize that, but I will also say that it's fairly easy to market to first-time moms. Look no further than the 57 Things To Do Before Baby Arrives listicle for evidence of anxious new mom manipulation. Once you've been around the birthing block, though, getting ready for another baby is a different proposition altogether. Preparing for your second baby is another (and, in my opinion, easier) ball of wax than preparing for your first.

When I was pregnant with my firstborn, I had not a blessed clue what I was doing. To compensate, my type-A personality went into hyper-drive. I read everything that I could get my hands on and was obsessed with things being "perfect" for the baby girl on her way. I folded and refolded clothes. I made a Pinterest-worthy name sign. I readied themed baskets (nursing, bathing, etc.) for my future convenience. I sterilized everything that was going into my baby's mouth, had my car seat checked by professionals, and did a dry run to the hospital. I was ready.

Now that I'm pregnant with my second child, I'm just a lot less stressed about the whole thing. I'm not doing as many of those "must-dos," but I feel just as prepared. I may be more relaxed, but I'm just as excited for this little guy to make his debut as I was the first time around. It's just that the anticipation looks a little different:

The Birth Announcement Giphy First Baby Golden retriever wearing "Only Child Status Expiring" t-shirt. Cross-posted on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Obviously. Second Baby Child is crumpling the ultrasound picture and crying because they don't want to wear their "I'm The Big Sister/Brother" shirt.

Monitoring Your Progress First Baby I'm 12 weeks and three days, and my baby is the size of a jelly donut hole. Or a lime. Or a wine cork. Need more examples? I have an app for that. Second Baby I think I'm five months along. Maybe.

The Baby Shower Giphy First Baby Three showers (friends and family, work, and book club) with a different maternity dress for each. Receives adorable outfits that baby will wear once and half a dozen pairs of shoes for a baby who won't walk for at least a year. Don't forget the diaper shower for dad, too. Second Baby Sprinkle. Maybe. Requests clothes, wipes, and diapers.

Baby Gear First Baby Researches and registers for highest safety-rated car seat, stroller, pack and play, crib, changing table, monitor, baby carrier, infant seat, and swing. Second Baby Pulls everything out of the closet and down from the attic and dusts it off.

The Nursery Giphy First Baby Nursery is fully stocked with diapers in every size, clothes are on hangers in the closet organized by size, and garland, mobile, and custom artwork are hung. Second Baby Oh, crap. I need a theme. Also, a room.

Laundry First Baby All clothes are washed inside out with special organic baby detergent. Second Baby Throws it in there with mom's sweatpants, sister's poopy pants, and some good old-fashioned Tide.

Taking Classes Giphy First Baby Attends courses on breastfeeding basics, newborn care, infant CPR and first aid, and childbirth. Takes copious notes. That's what Saturdays are for, right? Second Baby I toured the hospital, but only because it's a different one from the first time I gave birth. Does that count?

The Hospital Bag First Baby Packs bathrobe, socks, massager, tennis balls, iPod, camera and charger, toiletries, snacks... everything but the kitchen sink. Second Baby Packs toothbrush and going-home outfit for baby. Existing child's go-bag is bigger than mom's.

Arranging Care Giphy First Baby Coordinates with neighbor to feed the cat and dog. Second Baby Begs, borrows, and pleads until someone agrees to take the 3-year-old, knowing your previous labor lasted 29 hours.