Did you wake up at 4:00 am to watch the royal wedding? Do you obsess over the Kensington Palace Instagram account when you should be working? Did you watch The Crown in less than 24 hours? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might have an obsession with the royal family. I'm sorry to say there's no known cure for British monarchy fanaticism, but would you even want to cure it if you could? Instead of googling how to stop daydreaming about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future children, let's talk Queen Elizabeth Halloween costume ideas.

You might have initially thought to dress up as Meghan Markle or the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. And while the Duchesses are fashion icons, her majesty has sported some pretty incredible looks throughout her life that should not be overlooked for costume potential. The rainbow array of coats she's known for wearing today dazzle every time the Queen leaves the castle and would immediately be recognizable as a costume. Also, I know I've been obsessed with Claire Foy's outfits on The Crown, and although the costumes on the show aren't exactly what her majesty was wearing 50 years ago, they're definitely gorgeous enough to inspire some fabulous Halloween looks fit for a queen.

Whether you're trying to emulate the Queen's dramatic beauty from her coronation day or you just really want to wear a brightly colored jacket for Halloween, I've got you covered with the costume ideas below. One monarch fashion tip before you read on: pair a handbag and gloves with any Queen Elizabeth look. She never leaves home without them, according to Brightside. And if you need ideas for how to get the rest of your family in royal order on Halloween, click here.

1. Princess Days Imperial War Museum WW2 Army Girl Adult Costume Pure Costumes | $37.95 Available in s, m, and l See On Pure Costumes Before she became queen, Elizabeth served as a mechanic and military truck driver in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II and remains the only female member of the royal family to have served in the armed services, according to History. If you're anything like me, the Queen's hands-on past will only make you love the monarch more, so dress up as the former Princess Elizabeth for Halloween to give yourself an excuse to tell everyone you see that day just how amazing the Queen really is.

2. Coronation Cutie Cecil Beaton Adult Royal Costume Cape Amazon | $13.29 One size See On Amazon The Queen's coronation marked the moment the longest reigning British monarch became the leader we know today (and it made for an excellent episode of The Crown, but I digress). So obviously her coronation look had to be on the list. Add the royal cape over a white dress, throw on some red lipstick, and you’re good to go. Need some headgear? If you don’t have any crown jewels lying around, here’s how to make a crown from Scribble on YouTube.

4. Mellow Yellow Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saferin Women's Organza Church Kentucky Derby Hat Amazon | $13.99 See On Amazon Can sunshine be bottled into a human? If so, the Queen was filled to the brim with bright at Prince William and Kate's wedding back in 2011. You can throw together an imitation of the look with just a few pieces, but of course the hat is the star of the show.

5. Christmas Color Change Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Women's Plus Size Wool Peacoat Lands' End | $189 $124.97 Available in size 26W See On Lands' End The Queen stole the show at a Christmas ceremony the royal family attended in 2017, as USA Today reports, in this bright ensemble, and I can't think of anything more perfect than a Halloween costume totally based on the color orange. Plus, the peacoat will play well with your regular wardrobe after Halloween.

6. Royal Blue WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blue Trim Clear Umbrella Amazon | $13.99 See On Amazon Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II has an umbrella in every color to match each of her outfits, as noted in Today, and honestly, it's goals. Treat yourself to this cool blue umbrella and assemble a costume around it with a blue dress, pearls, and of course white gloves. Throw together this costume, and you'll trick yourself into thinking you have a rainbow array of umbrellas waiting for you at home.

7. The Queen of Green WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SHEIN Neon Green Lapel Neck Blazer Shein | $30 Available sizes S through XL See On Shein If you're lucky enough to be able to wear lime green and not look nauseated, please base your Halloween costume on the Queen's outfit for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. The Queen doesn’t shy away from bright colors, and neither should you.