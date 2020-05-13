It's been years since we were first introduced to masterpieces like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, and fortunately it looks like there's more of that in store. Announced today, Reese Witherspoon will be starring in two new Netflix rom-coms. What's more, both will feature an interesting twist about motherhood and that sounds like approximately four hours of my life well spent. Not including the hours I'll spend re-watching, of course.

Witherspoon hasn't starred in a traditional rom-com in several years, focusing her attention on different types of female-driven narrative television series like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and Morning Show. But long before Witherspoon became a producer, she was really nailing it in romantic comedies. Like Legally Blonde, for instance, when she played the iconic law student Elle Woods who has become so well known Kim Kardashian actually did an homage to her last Halloween. And, of course, there was Sweet Home Alabama in 2002, 2012's This Means War (where Tom Hardy and Chris Pine literally fight over her), and one of my guilty pleasures from 2005, Just Like Heaven with Mark Ruffalo. Witherspoon plays the ghost of a girl in a coma, it's very wonderful.

Now after a few years' hiatus, fans are going to be treated to two new rom-coms on Netflix starring Witherspoon. "Not just one... but two Reeses," Netflix tweeted Wednesday, "We’re excited to announce that [Reese Witherspoon] will produce & star in *two* new Netflix rom-coms."

And it sounds like each of the films has an interesting twist about motherhood as well. From screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who also wrote The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, Variety reports that Your Place Or Mine tells the story of two long-distance best friends. One of the friends, who has a teenage son, decides to pursue a big dream while the other comes to take care of her son. No word on which friend Witherspoon will play, though I personally hope it's the one taking care of the teenager.

The Cactus, the other film starring Witherspoon, is based on the book by Sarah Haywood of the same name. The Cactus sees a 45-year-old woman become unexpectedly pregnant. Naturally this news forces her to look at her life differently and try to embrace change. Witherspoon actually chose this book for her book club last June.

There are no release dates set for these two movies yet, so fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for upcoming news from Netflix. For now, everyone will just have to re-watch their favorite Reese Witherspoon movies and perhaps read The Cactus in preparation for these delightful new rom-coms.